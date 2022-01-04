InVeris Training Solutions Will Highlight Live-Fire Range Equipment and Virtual Reality Training at SHOT Show 2022

InVeris Training Solutions (booth #12454) will display its full range of live-fire and virtual training products at the Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade Show (SHOT Show) and Conference at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas, Jan. 18-21, 2022. The show will mark the debut of VR-DT (Virtual Reality – Decisions and Tactics). The fully immersive VR-DT enhances training for de-escalation, safety tactics, mental health crisis intervention, use of force and protocol.

"InVeris leverages more than 95 years of industry-leading experience for shooting ranges, and this year, with VR-DT, we're going to be showcasing our newest immersive virtual training system as well," said InVeris Chief Executive Officer Al Weggeman. "Between our live-fire and virtual solutions and our unparalleled combination of in-house military and law enforcement expertise, InVeris continues to prove and solidify its position as a premier provider of training, no matter your need."

At SHOT Show, InVeris will feature its industry-leading shooting range equipment, including the XWT wireless target carrier, GranTrap™ rubber bullet trap, steel bullet trap, SafeZone™ shooting stall, and three Multi-Function Stationary Infantry Targets (MF-SIT).

InVeris will offer a key conference session at SHOT Show's Law Enforcement Education Program (LEEP), presenting "Shooting Range Maintenance and Best Practices" on Tuesday, Jan. 18 from 10:45-11:45 a.m. in Lido Room 3001A, part of the Venetian Expo. Company representatives will discuss the importance of preventative maintenance for shooting ranges. Show attendees can register for this LEEP session at https://shotshow.org/leep/.

InVeris will also demonstrate the MF-SIT with LOMAH (location of miss and hit) at SHOT Show's Industry Day at the Range on Monday, Jan. 17.

To speak with an InVeris representative during SHOT Show, visit booth #12454 or schedule an appointment at https://www.inveristraining.com/request-a-meeting.

About InVeris Training Solutions

InVeris Training Solutions provides cutting-edge training solutions for militaries, law enforcement agencies and commercial range owners around the world. With its legacy companies, FATS® and Caswell, InVeris Training Solutions has fielded over 15,500 live-fire ranges and 7,500 virtual systems globally during its 95-year history. The company is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia, and partners with clients in the U.S. and around the world from facilities on five continents.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005037/en/