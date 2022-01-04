United Surety & Indemnity Company Expands Market Offerings with Launch of General Liability Product for Commercial Line of Business on Majesco P&C Core Suite

The next-gen core suite foundation enables a fresh focus on innovation to increase market share and growth

Majesco, a global leader of cloud insurance platform software for insurance business transformation, today announced United Surety & Indemnity Company (USIC), a property and surety provider, expanded their market offering with the launch of General Liability for commercial lines of business on the Majesco P&C Core Suite, inclusive of policy, billing, and claims.

Founded in 1990, USIC offers surety bonds, personal and commercial property insurance. As the only Puerto Rican insurer rated "A" Excellent by AM Best, USIC combines innovative technology and experience to keep pace with increasingly diverse and demanding market needs. The launch of the new product provides additional coverage and protection for USIC customers. This new product offering follows the original implementation of Majesco P&C Core Suite and highlights its speed to market value.

"We take great pride in the trust our customers have given us over the years and remain fully committed to continuing to provide the best products and service to them," Rafael Blanes, Vice President & CRO at USIC. "The Majesco team showcased expertise, dedication, and commitment throughout the process demonstrated by an on-time and on-budget implementation. We couldn't have asked for a better partner who worked with us every step of the way and were committed 100% to the project success that helped us launch a new product to the market that will accelerate our growth strategy. We look forward to a continued deepening partnership as we explore new, innovative initiatives."

Majesco P&C Core Suite includes a distinct, yet fully integrated, set of capabilities for policy, billing, and claims that together provide the flexibility and speed to innovate all while driving significant and sustainable growth, putting the power in the insurer's hands. Built on a common configurable platform that empowers both IT and business users with rich, pre-built content – and the power to make changes easily and independently – insurers can achieve new levels of visibility, agility and speed to manage and adapt their business.

"We are thrilled with the newest launch and believe the addition of General Liability demonstrates USIC's promise of excellence and innovation," says Jeffrey Bergman, SVP of Delivery at Majesco. "Majesco's next-generation solutions deliver robust capabilities, out-of-the-box content, an innovative eco-system of pre-integrated partners and flexible configuration that directly aligns with USIC's vision – delivering speed to value. We are grateful for their trust and look forward to future initiatives and continued success."

About Majesco

Majesco is the leading software partner to both the P&C and L&A insurance markets to modernize, optimize and innovate their businesses at speed and scale. Over 330 insurers, from greenfields, start-ups and MGAs to the largest insurers, reinsurers and brokers use Majesco's next generation SaaS platform solutions of core, data and analytics, digital, distribution, absence management and a rich ecosystem marketplace of established and InsurTech partners to build the future of insurance.

Our technology, expertise and leadership help insurers innovate and connect to build the future of their business. With over 825 successful implementations and over 65% of our customers on Cloud with Majesco platform solutions, together we have an amazing track record of innovation and real-world results. For more details on Majesco, please visit www.majesco.com.

