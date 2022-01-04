Glytec Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements

HITRUST CSF Certification validates Glytec is committed to meeting key regulations and protecting sensitive information
Glytec, the only provider of cloud-based insulin management software across the continuum of care, today announced that Glytec's eGlycemic Management System®, including Glucommander™, has achieved Certified status for information security by HITRUST. The certification validates Glytec's ability to meet the highest standards for protecting sensitive data and information when working with its health system customers.
"Hospitals across the country are facing increased cyber threats that can put patient information at risk, cause brand damage and violate HIPAA. Healthcare organizations must be able to trust that a technology partner's platform is secure and compliant," said Nausheen Moulana, Chief Technology Officer at Glytec. "Achieving HITRUST CSF status is a testament to Glytec's commitment to meet the privacy needs of our hospital partners, and to provide the most secure platform for the clinicians we serve and their patients."
HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that Glytec's eGlycemic Management System (eGMS®) has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Glytec in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards and frameworks and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.
"In today's ever-changing threat landscape, HITRUST is continually innovating to find new and creative approaches to address challenges," said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer, HITRUST. "Glytec's HITRUST CSF Certification is evidence that they are at the forefront of industry best practices for information risk management and compliance."
Glytec's eGMS is an EHR-integrated, cloud-based software platform that supports safe and effective glycemic management and insulin dosing. eGMS centers on Glucommander™, the FDA-cleared insulin dosing decision support tool that analyzes each patient's unique real-time and historical data to deliver personalized insulin dosing recommendations for clinicians managing their care. Glucommander™ is approved for use with adult and pediatric patients ages 2 and above and is available in 3 different treatment modules that support clinicians to manage patients across the continuum of care.
To learn more about Glytec and its insulin management software, or to schedule a demo visit: https://glytecsystems.com/solutions-overview/solutions-eglycemic-management-system/.
About Glytec
Glytec is the insulin management software company for healthcare providers focused on improving the quality and cost of care. Its FDA-cleared titration software and proprietary algorithms power the only solution capable of delivering personalized diabetes treatment recommendations across the continuum of care, from hospital to home. With ongoing support from its team of doctors, nurses and technologists headquartered outside of Boston, Glytec improves outcomes and controls costs for the large population of patients requiring insulin treatment – including those with and without a diagnosis of diabetes. For more information, follow Glytec on Twitter (@Glytec) and LinkedIn, or visit www.GlytecSystems.com.
