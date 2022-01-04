ModivCare to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

ModivCare Inc. ("ModivCare" or the "Company") MODV, a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions focused on improving patient outcomes, today announced that Dan Greenleaf, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Heath Sampson, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at the following upcoming investor conferences:
J.P. Morgan 40th Annual Healthcare Conference | Virtual
- Group presentation: Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time
CJS 22nd Annual New Ideas for the New Year Conference | Virtual
- Group presentation: Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time
Webcasts of the group presentations will be accessible on the Company's website at: https://investors.modivcare.com/events-presentations/default.aspx.
ModivCare also will be participating in one-on-one meetings during both events.
About ModivCare
ModivCare Inc. ("ModivCare") MODV is a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. Our value-based solutions address the social determinants of health (SDoH), enable greater access to care, reduce costs, and improve outcomes. We are a leading provider of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT), personal and home care, remote patient monitoring, medication management and nutritional meal delivery. ModivCare also holds a minority equity interest in CCHN Group Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries ("Matrix Medical Network"), which partners with leading health plans and providers nationally, delivering a broad array of assessment and care management services to individuals that improve health outcomes and health plan financial performance. To learn more about ModivCare, please visit www.modivcare.com.
