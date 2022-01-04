Asimily Reports 165% Revenue Growth and Expansion of Team in 2021

Org also Named to IoT Evolution's 2021 IoT Platforms Leadership Award.
Asimily, a leading provider of Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) risk management platform, today announced the company achieved 165% revenue growth in 2021, market validation that the firm is executing on its vision to keep healthcare organizations safe, efficient, and healthy. Asimily also remained laser-focused on its commitment to its customers, adding IoT and medical device industry leaders, Bob Bayliss and Travis Ruthig to its Customer Success team.
Over the course of 2021, Asimily experienced accelerated revenue and client growth, securing numerous contracts with small, medium, and large healthcare organizations. On the product side, Asimily launched the industry's first module to assess the risk of stand-alone devices and provide out-of-the-box hardening guides. Asimily also added a number of integrations with different Firewall and Network Access Control providers, Computerized Maintenance Management Systems (CMMS), and others.
Asimily rounded out the year by receiving IoT Evolution's 2021 IoT Platforms Leadership Award, which recognizes companies that deliver solutions that enable the advancement of the smart home and building industry and reflect innovation driving the fast-growing Internet of Things marketplace. Earlier in 2021, Asimily's IoMT risk mitigation platform was also recognized for its innovation and impact by the Stratus Award from Business Intelligence.
"As we begin the year, I'm excited to announce such growth, welcoming Bob and Travis to our team, and highlighting our recent IoT Evolution award win as a validation of our team's outstanding work," said Shankar Somasundaram, CEO, Asimily. "This year, we expect to build off our 2021's momentum and continue innovating our platform, hiring the industry's best minds, increasing brand awareness, and pursuing new global market opportunities."
About Asimily
Asimily has built an industry-leading Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) risk management platform that secures medical and IoT Devices. With the most extensive knowledge base of IoMT and security protocols, Asimily inventories and classifies every device across the healthcare organization, connected and stand-alone. Asimily identifies and prioritizes vulnerabilities to provide actionable intelligence across the life cycle. Because risk assessment – and threats – are not a static target, Asimily monitors the healthcare organizations' devices, detects anomalous behavior, and alerts operators to remediate the identified anomalies. With secure medical and IoT devices, healthcare organizations can keep patients, providers, assets, and resources safe and reliable. For more information on Asimily, visit https://www.asimily.com/.
