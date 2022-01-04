i3 Broadband Selects InMoment as Their Experience Improvement Partner

i3 Broadband, a leader in fiber internet, TV, and voice services in Illinois, Missouri and Rhode Island, have partnered with InMoment®, the leading provider of Experience Improvement (XI)™, to launch its experience improvement program.

Since activating its first Fiber-Optic customer in 2003, i3 Broadband is now the leading fiber-to-the-home operator in Illinois, providing gigabit speed broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers. The brand is rapidly expanding its existing footprint in Illinois, Missouri and Rhode Island, and is committed to providing the industry's top products to its customers.

Aiming to deliver the best experience for its customers, i3 Broadband partnered with InMoment to understand the customer journey and market in the telecom space. Data from the InMoment XI platform will show multiple touchpoints of the customer journey, including customer service interaction, digital interaction, post-installation, and social listening. The partnership also includes an annual market pulse survey.

Analyzing and acting on this data will help i3 Broadband achieve its goals of acquiring customers in both new and existing markets by understanding competitor differentiation and perception as well as improve existing customer retention and identifying product and service enhancement opportunities.

About InMoment

Improving experiences is why InMoment exists. Our mission is to help our clients improve experiences at the intersection of value—where customer, employee, and business needs come together. The heart of what we do is connect our clients with what matters most through a unique combination of data, technology, and human expertise. With our hyper-modern technology platform, decades of domain authority, and global teams of experts, we uniquely deliver a focus on Experience Improvement (XI) to help our clients own the moments that matter. Take a moment and learn more at inmoment.com

About i3 Broadband

i3 Broadband is the leading fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) operator in Illinois, providing Gigabit-speed Broadband, Television, and Voice services to residential and commercial customers throughout Central Illinois and now Missouri. It also serves select markets in the East Bay of Rhode Island. To learn more about i3 Broadband please visit www.i3broadband.com.

