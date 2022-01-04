FourQuest Energy Services Reaches Agreement to Acquire Boyle Energy Services & Technology, Inc.

FourQuest Energy Services has acquired privately owned US-based Boyle Energy Services & Technology, Inc. (BEST). Based in New Hampshire, BEST was founded in 1993 and is a global leader in providing engineering expertise, specialized equipment, and field services to commission or transition large-scale energy construction projects from a post-construction state to a functional operating plant. Furthermore, BEST has been awarded six patents related to pre-commissioning and commissioning services.
"We are very pleased to be acquiring the world leader in pre-commissioning within the power industry," said Manuel Hurtaud, Managing Director of FourQuest Energy Services. "This deal will accelerate our worldwide growth and diversification while continuing to focus on best-in-class engineering and industry-leading field execution throughout the oil and gas, chemical, and power generation markets."
Chief Executive Officer of BEST Michael Boyle added, "I am very proud to join the FourQuest Energy Services team. Together BEST and FourQuest will provide leading-edge technology serviced by superior engineering and the best people everywhere in the world. The combined strength of the two companies will enable more value to be created for our clients."
Effective January 1, 2022, Boyle Energy Services & Technology, Inc. (BEST) was renamed BEST Energy Services Inc. and will continue operating as a separate company. The acquisition includes all of BEST's employees and leadership team. BEST will be headed up by Chief Executive Officer Michael Boyle and will remain located in New Hampshire.
About FourQuest Energy
FourQuest Energy is a global energy services company with leading expertise and experience in plant maintenance, pre-commissioning, and commissioning services at oil and gas, refinery, petrochemical, and other industrial facilities. Find out more at fourquest.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005166/en/
