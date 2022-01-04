Gladstone Group Lands Industry Veteran Derek Bruton

Former Merrill Lynch, TD, and LPL exec joins M&A advisory and executive search firm to focus on strategic growth consulting

Gladstone Group Inc. (Gladstone) announces Derek Bruton has joined the firm as senior managing director. The addition of Bruton to Gladstone, which specializes in M&A advisory and executive search in financial services, is designed to accelerate the firm's advisory services. Bruton will be tasked with leading the strategic growth consulting division while supporting both the executive search and M&A advisory businesses at Gladstone.

In his role, Bruton will counsel registered investment advisors (RIAs), asset managers, broker-dealers, fintechs and institutions surrounding their acquisition, sale and merger aspirations, as well as talent acquisition and organic growth goals. Bruton is a proven industry veteran who held executive leadership posts at Merrill Lynch, TD Ameritrade and LPL Financial on the institutional side before leading growth strategies while serving as a chief executive officer in the RIA space.

"Derek is a tremendous asset to our team — his strategic insight and counsel will be invaluable for our clients navigating their next stages of growth," says Dan Kreuter, founder of Gladstone Group. "As accelerating M&A in the industry collides with a challenging labor market, Derek's expertise in both areas, together with his reputation for delivering results, will further elevate the work we do on behalf of our clients."

Bruton's experience helps him provide a unique skill set across all facets of the business, incorporating recruiting, M&A, and driving revenue for RIAs, RIA custodians, asset managers, and broker-dealers. With a proven track record as a strategic sales and executive leader for 30 years, he has led the recruitment of over 10,000 financial advisors in his career and assisted with the strategy and growth of more than 20,000 advisory firms and institutions serving the wealth management industry.

"I'm energized by the opportunity to combine my skills and experience to help businesses grow, regardless of what stage they are in today. Whether the goal is to grow organically, inorganically, or through the placement of key talent, I am poised to bring the passion I have for scaling businesses to Gladstone clients," adds Bruton. "Our industry is seeing explosive growth and incredible convergence, and I look forward to working with Dan and his team to help our clients navigate this exciting time in the space."

Additionally, Bruton resides in San Diego, providing Gladstone with a physical West Coast presence for the business. He is a graduate of Stanford University and has completed executive business management coursework at Harvard University. Bruton also holds FINRA licenses 7, 8, 24, 63 and 65.

About Gladstone Group Inc.

Established in 2006, Gladstone Group Inc. is a nationally-recognized, specialized company offering M&A Advisory (through Gladstone Associates, LLC) and Executive Search (via D.A.Kreuter Associates Inc) under one roof. The firm works closely with companies spanning the breadth of the financial services industry to provide tailored solutions for a broad range of M&A and talent recruitment needs.

