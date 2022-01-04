Merger of Kalexsyn, Inc. into Dipharma Inc.

Dipharma Francis ("Dipharma"), a global CDMO and a leading manufacturer of APIs and intermediates for generic and contract manufacturing markets, is pleased to announce that Kalexsyn, Inc., a Michigan corporation ("Kalexsyn") acquired in 2018, has been merged into its 100% owner, Dipharma Inc., a Delaware corporation and member of the Dipharma Group, effective January 01, 2022.

The merger represents the last step of Kalexsyn's integration into the Dipharma Group. That process started on May 17th, 2018 with the acquisition of the Company, in accordance with Dipharma's strategic decision to strengthen its position in the CDMO market and leverage its presence in the United States.

"We have been working hard on combining Kalexsyn's outstanding CRO offering with Dipharma's strong technical competences to develop a state of the art cGMP operation in Kalamazoo which now plays an essential role in Dipharma's global business development network," said Jorge Nogueira, Chairman of Dipharma Inc.'s Board of Directors and CEO of Dipharma Francis. "Now, the merger completes the formal act of that successful integration, which has enabled our Company to expand the range of services we offer to our customers, both in US and worldwide, from discovery research through commercialization."

About Dipharma Group

With revenues about €130 million, Dipharma Group is a global CDMO and a leading manufacturer of APIs and Intermediates, with more than 500 skilled and highly committed employees, 4 cGMP plants, located in the U.S.A. and Italy, plus commercial offices in Italy, U.S.A. and China. The fully equipped R&D Centres develop innovative chemical processes and crystalline forms for the most prominent pharmaceutical companies worldwide. Since 1970, Dipharma has succeeded in achieving a positive unbroken record of major Regulatory Agency inspections and its cGMP manufacturing sites are equipped to supply quantities from laboratory to industrial scale, covering the entire lifecycle of a drug substance. Dipharma has the right size and variety of scale-up capabilities to act as a global player and manage processes efficiently, while offering flexibility and agility to promptly solve any challenge. Experience you can trust. www.dipharma.com

