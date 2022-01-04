DC BLOX's New Greenville Data Center is Open for Business

The facility is the first Tier-III multi-tenant data center in South Carolina, offering up to 3 MW of initial capacity

DC BLOX, a provider of interconnected multi-tenant data centers that deliver the infrastructure and connectivity essential to power today's digital business, announces the opening of its Greenville, South Carolina data center. The data center, designed to Uptime Institute's Tier III standards, is the first-of-its-kind multi-tenant data center located in South Carolina. The initial 25,000 square foot facility can accommodate more than 400 cabinets of IT equipment and 3 MW of power. Additional capacity will be developed as demand requires. DC BLOX's facility is designed to Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) standards, providing enterprises, healthcare institutions, universities, managed service providers and government entities throughout South Carolina access to a highly efficient, secure and interconnected data center - for the first time in this market.

"We are excited to announce that our new Greenville data center is ready and open for business. As promised, this first Tier III-designed data center in this market was built specifically to accelerate the deployment of critical infrastructure and interconnected cloud services throughout South Carolina. We have seen robust pre-leasing activity as the Upstate is thriving and we are thrilled to be able to contribute to the region's future growth," comments Jeff Uphues, CEO of DC BLOX.

DC BLOX's purpose-built data center facility is located in Greenville's Global Business Park off of Interstate 85 and will have a capacity of 54,000 square feet of white space and 18MW of power at full build-out. The multi-tenant data center was designed to meet the need for local, reliable, world-class colocation to enable the region's future growth. Previously, companies in the region looking for this class of facility were forced to house their IT infrastructure in Charlotte or Atlanta.

"Prospective companies who are considering Greenville for new or expanded operations are increasingly interested in our information technology, data storage and data transmission capabilities, with cybersecurity a critical concern as well," said Mark Farris, President and CEO of the Greenville Area Development Corporation, the county's economic development arm. "Having DC BLOX's high-capacity and secure Tier III data center in our community is yet another key selling point for businesses considering investment in the Upstate."

The new data center is also an access point on the DC BLOX Connectivity Exchange, offering local organizations private network access to carriers across DC BLOX's footprint, regional Internet Exchanges, public cloud providers, and any entity in the company's data centers throughout the Southeast, including Atlanta, Birmingham, Huntsville, Chattanooga, and an upcoming facility in High Point/Greensboro, NC.

"DC BLOX's investment in our community supports and encourages continued growth to keep the Greenville community thriving. Building strong communities is our passion and we're grateful to partner with DC BLOX who shares that same commitment," said Brasfield & Gorrie Vice President and Division Manager, Ben Barfield.

About DC BLOX

DC BLOX owns and operates interconnected multi-tenant data centers that deliver the infrastructure and connectivity essential to power today's digital business. DC BLOX's private network fabric and robust connectivity ecosystem enable access to built-in carriers, Internet exchanges, public cloud providers, and DC BLOX data centers to businesses across the Southeast. DC BLOX's data centers are located in Atlanta, GA; Birmingham, AL; Huntsville, AL; Chattanooga, TN; Greenville, SC. For more information, please visit www.dcblox.com, call +1. 877.590.1684, and connect with DC BLOX on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About Brasfield and Gorrie

Founded in 1964, Brasfield & Gorrie is one of the nation's largest privately held construction firms, providing general contracting, design-build, and construction management services for a wide variety of markets. The general contractor has completed more than $2 billion in mission critical projects company-wide and has worked in Greenville for more than 30 years.

