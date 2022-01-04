Cutting Edge and Blantyre Commit $125m to Acquire Film and TV Composer's Music Publishing Rights

Cutting Edge Music Holdings has partnered with affiliates of Blantyre Capital to acquire music publishing rights owned by composers who write music for film and TV. The partnership has committed an initial $125m to the strategy, 33% of which has been invested in music rights for productions aired by major networks and streaming platforms.
The four catalogues of rights purchased to date include some successful franchises with productions broadcast on networks / streaming platforms including: Fox, FX, ABC, CBS, Disney, Paramount, HBO, TNT, Warner, NBC Universal, Hulu, Starz, Netflix, Amazon and Apple.
Founded in the UK in the early 2000s, Cutting Edge have become the leading independent music for media business in the US and UK. During the last decade, they have been involved with more than 1000 films, TV shows and games, working for and on behalf of the most important creative talent in the industry.
About Cutting Edge Music Holdings:
Cutting Edge are experts in music for media – film, television, video games, advertising, Broadway – across its publishing, label, services, and marketing verticals. Cutting Edge operates as a financier, publisher, and record label, providing a range of music services to such films and TV titles Stranger Things, Bridgerton, The King's Speech, Moonlight, Drive, Star Trek: Discovery, Fury, John Wick, Sicario, Whiplash, Hacksaw Ridge, and The Walking Dead; Broadway shows Matilda, The Color Purple, Anastasia, and My Fair Lady; and triple-A video games such as: Sunset Overdrive, Assassins Creed Valhalla, Red Dead Redemption and Cyberpunk 2077. Cutting Edge's divisions include Lakeshore Records (Soundtracks), Music.Film (Film & TV Music Licensing Platform), Broadway Records (Musical Theatre), Cutting Edge Music Publishing (Music Publisher), and White Stork (Custom Music House).
About Blantyre Capital:
Blantyre Capital Limited ("Blantyre") is an independent London-based investment firm that manages long-term committed capital in excess of €1.6 billion on behalf of highly regarded institutional investors including public and private pension plans, endowments, foundations, and family offices. The firm employs a range of investment strategies across multiple jurisdictions seeking to provide flexible capital to support their investment partners through periods of growth or transition. Blantyre endeavours to be the leading middle market partner of choice for its investors and investment partners by helping to transform businesses globally.
