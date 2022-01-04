Mirum Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 11, 2022

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. MIRM today announced that it will present at the annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference taking place virtually January 10-13, 2022.
Chris Peetz, Mirum's president and chief executive officer, will provide an overview of Mirum's strategy and ongoing development program, as well as a commercial update for LIVMARLI™ (maralixibat) oral solution. Mr. Peetz and members of Mirum's leadership team will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference.
Presentation and Q&A Session
Date: Tuesday, January 11, 2022
Time: 1:30 – 2:10 p.m. ET
A live audio webcast and archive of Mirum's presentation along with accompanying slides will be available in the Investors & Media section of the company's website.
Additionally, the company will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming H.C. Wainwright Virtual BIOCONNECT 2022 Conference. A webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the Investors & Media section of Mirum's website beginning January 10, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. ET.
Visit the Investors and Media section of Mirum's corporate website for additional information.
About Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment of rare liver diseases. Mirum's approved medication is LIVMARLI™ (maralixibat) oral solution which is approved in the U.S. for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome one year of age and older.
Mirum's late-stage pipeline includes two investigational treatments for debilitating liver diseases affecting children and adults. Maralixibat (LIVMARLI), an oral ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor, is currently being evaluated in clinical trials for pediatric liver diseases and includes the MARCH Phase 3 study for progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC) and the EMBARK Phase 2b study for patients with biliary atresia. In addition, Mirum has an expanded access program open in Canada, Australia, the UK and several countries in Europe for eligible patients with Alagille syndrome.
Mirum has submitted a Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for maralixibat for the treatment of cholestatic liver disease in patients with Alagille syndrome.
Mirum's second investigational treatment, volixibat, also an oral IBAT inhibitor, is being evaluated in three potentially registrational studies including the OHANA Phase 2b study for pregnant women with intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy, VISTAS Phase 2b study for adults with primary sclerosing cholangitis, and the VANTAGE Phase 2b study for primary biliary cholangitis.
To augment its pipeline in cholestatic liver disease, Mirum has acquired the exclusive option to develop and commercialize gene therapy programs VTX-803 and VTX-802 for PFIC3 and PFIC2, respectively, from Vivet Therapeutics SAS, following preclinical evaluation and investigational new drug-enabling studies.
