MAI Capital Management Expands to Connecticut With Addition of New Advisor

Patrick Gingras joins as Regional President and strengthens the firm's presence in the Northeast

MAI Capital Management, LLC ("MAI"), a registered investment adviser specializing in comprehensive investment and financial planning for high-net-worth individuals and families, announces the addition of Patrick Gingras to its team of advisors. Based in Madison, Connecticut, Gingras is transitioning his clients to MAI and establishing MAI's presence in the Nutmeg State.

Gingras brings over 25 years of professional experience in investment management and financial planning to MAI. In his most recent role, he specialized in advising high-net-worth clients including successful executives and business owners, retirees and those nearing retirement on how to maximize their savings and fulfill their financial goals. Gingras will assume the role of Regional President and Senior Managing Director at MAI.

"Patrick exudes all the qualities we value in advisors at MAI and we are thrilled to add his extensive experience to the team," said Rick Buoncore, Managing Partner at MAI. "I'm confident he will not only integrate seamlessly with his client-focused approach to advising, but also grow MAI's presence in New England."

"As part of the MAI team, I'm excited to grow and nurture my relationships with clients, while utilizing MAI's broad resources and tools to enhance their experience," said Gingras. "With the support of MAI, I look forward to continuing to focus on the success of my clients and extending the new offerings available to them."

MAI is acquiring Gingras' segment of his previous business, marking continued growth since Galway Holdings ("Galway"), a leading financial services distribution company, completed its acquisition of MAI in September 2021. The partnership with Galway positions MAI for ongoing and strategic growth through merger and acquisition activity. Recently, MAI announced its acquisitions of Monarch Business & Wealth Management and Regal Wealth Management in New York City; Investment Planning Associates in the greater Bethesda, Maryland, area; Queens Oak Advisors in Charlotte, North Carolina; Hochman Cole Investment Advisors, based in the Chicagoland area; and Storey and Associates, located in North Canton, Ohio. Earlier in 2021, MAI acquired HW Financial and the wealth management division of Ownership Advisors, both based in the Greater Cleveland area; along with Naples, Florida-based MWM Investment Consulting and Baltimore-based Geier Asset Management.

Gingras joined MAI effective Jan. 1, 2022 and adds approximately $725 million in assets.

About MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management, LLC ("MAI") is a fee-based registered investment adviser and wealth management firm based in Cleveland with 16 additional offices nationwide. As of Nov. 30, 2021, MAI's assets under management totaled $12.2 billion. The firm also provides comprehensive investment management and planning services to high-net-worth individuals, families and athletes. MAI is led by Managing Partner Rick Buoncore. For more information, please visit www.mai.capital.

About Galway Holdings

Galway Holdings, LP ("Galway") is a financial services distribution company. It includes EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants and a diversified brokerage distribution and underwriting platform, with a focus on data analytics, technology transformation and innovative risk-sharing solutions.

