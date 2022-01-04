Odds On Compliance Receives Strategic Investment From Group Led by SeventySix Capital

This Round of Funding Marks the Next Step in the Sports Betting Technology Company's Evolution to Leverage Technology and Industry Expertise to Deliver the Compliance of Tomorrow

Odds On Compliance, the industry-leading technology and consultancy firm specializing in sports betting, iGaming, and gambling regulatory compliance in the U.S. and abroad, announced today that it has received strategic investments from a group led by SeventySix Capital. Tekkorp Capital also participated in the round, providing a new infusion of funding which will propel Odds On Compliance forward in the expansion of its business unit focused on data and technology.

"This is another big step in the evolution of Odds On Compliance as a gaming compliance-focused technology company. These are intentional investments that bring the best of sports, technology, and data into our ecosystem. We are proud to partner with this diverse investment group as we continue to grow," said Eric Frank, Founder & CEO of Odds On Compliance.

SeventySix Capital is a leading sports-focused venture capital firm that invests in game-changing sports betting, esports, and sports technology companies. The investment in Odds On Compliance adds to SeventySix Capital's growing portfolio of innovative companies that are transforming the sports industry.

"We are proud to lead this investment in Odds On Compliance," said Wayne Kimmel, Managing Partner at SeventySix Capital. "The team, led by Eric Frank, exemplifies the types of entrepreneurs that SeventySix Capital invests in who are shaping the sports betting industry. Their experience, relationships, and knowledge of the gaming and compliance industry gives us complete confidence in their ability to build a market-leading company."

Tekkorp Capital, who also invested in the round, will act as a strategic advisor to Odds On Compliance. "Tekkorp Capital funds those rare companies that truly innovate in the digital domain and Odds On Compliance, to my eye, is the absolute embodiment of such an enterprise," commented Matt Davey, CEO of Tekkorp Capital. Tekkorp Capital funds private and public companies who innovate in the global digital gaming environment. Tekkorp Capital's Robin Chhabra, who will act as a strategic advisor to Odds On Compliance, added, "Odds On Compliance has an exciting future ahead, and their application of tech, and AI in particular, to the compliance and regulation industry, is going to be game changing."

Since its launch in March 2021, Odds On Compliance has expanded its staff and now offers its clients over 100 years of combined industry experience. The Odds On Compliance team has the depth of knowledge and expertise required to navigate the complex and ever-evolving iGaming and sports betting landscape, led by CEO and Founder Eric Frank, former global compliance chief for one of the world's largest i-gaming companies, and Vice President of Technical Compliance and Audit Eric Weiss, the thirty-year veteran and previous Chief of Staff of the New Jersey Department of Gaming Enforcement.

