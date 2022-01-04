Waitr Partners with Virtual Dining Concepts® to Carry its Brands on Their Platform

Waitr Holdings Inc. WTRH ("Waitr" or the "Company"), a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery, today announced a new partnership with Virtual Dining Concepts (VDC) providing its customers with countless new dining options from delivery-only establishments via VDC's virtual kitchens.

Virtual Dining Concepts is the world's largest virtual dining restaurant group, with proven brands including MrBeast Burger™, Mariah's Cookies™, Wing Squad™, Barstool Bites™, Guy Fieri's Flavortown Kitchen™, Buddy V's Cake Slice™ and more.

Customers of Waitr will soon see dozens of these new and unique brands and menus on the app, with more than enough variety to satisfy any craving. The virtual restaurant brands have no brick-and-mortar location of their own, but through the Waitr app you can get your favorite dishes delivered straight to your door.

"The new partnership with Virtual Dining Concepts represents an unprecedented number of quality additions to our restaurant selection," said Carl Grimstad, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Waitr. "The new brands encompass many of the most sought-after food delivery categories today and we're thrilled to deliver them to our loyal customers."

"We are thrilled with the partnership with Waitr," said Trish Giordano, VDC co-founder. "Waitr has opened up new markets for us so that we can offer our very popular brands in areas where we previously didn't have much of a presence."

The partnership also includes a referral agreement designed to spark new business for Waitr's existing partner restaurants. Under the agreement, Waitr would initiate discussions with the restaurants to create new delivery-only kitchen options for customers by using Virtual Dining Concepts. It would result in new business for Waitr and Virtual Dining Concepts while adding a new revenue stream for the existing restaurant.

About Waitr Holdings Inc.

Founded in 2013 and based in Lafayette, Louisiana, Waitr operates an online ordering technology platform, providing delivery, carryout and dine-in options. Waitr, along with Bite Squad and Delivery Dudes, connect local restaurants and grocery stores to diners in underserved U.S. markets. Together, they are a convenient way to discover, order and receive great food and other products from local restaurants, national chains and grocery stores. As of September 30, 2021, Waitr, Bite Squad and Delivery Dudes operate in small and medium sized markets in the United States in over 1,000 cities.

