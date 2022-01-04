TP-Link Introduces New Tapo Smart Home Line to the U.S., Bringing More Product Options and Features to Provide Ultimate Convenience Across Every Aspect of Smart Living

TP-Link, a leading global provider in the networking and smart home space, is doubling down on the smart home segment by introducing a new smart home brand to the U.S. market – Tapo. From security, to fun, to convenience, Tapo's new offerings demonstrate its ambition to provide customers with ultimate accessibility across every aspect of their home life.

Adding to TP-Link's Kasa Smart Home products, the new Tapo line will target multiple smart home categories with more products and features, starting with all new innovative security cameras, Apple Homekit compatible smart plug and switch, light bulb and light strip, a set of IoT hub, motion sensors and smart button.

First is the new Tapo C220 Pan and Tilt Camera designed for privacy. The camera provides 100 percent privacy when required by hiding the lens in a physical chassis. Users can remote control the process through the associated app. In standard mode, it works as a fully featured 2K QHD pan and tilt Camera with up to 110 degree per-second pan and tilt for stronger motion-tracking. Additionally, the Tapo C220 is equipped with built-in AI for person detection, vehicle detection, pet detection and more.

The all new Tapo C720 Floodlight Camera is equipped with 4MP 2K solution, 140 degree view angle, 270 degree PIR detection angle, 2500lm floodlight for users' backyards and garage, a highly sensitive starlight sensor that can capture images in low-light conditions and an IP65 rating, suited for outdoor use.

The Tapo C320WS is another advanced outdoor security WiFi camera that delivers 2K QHD resolution and a crystal clear image. Equipped with a high-resolution sensor and spotlight, it can even catch vivid colors at night. It supports motion detection and sound and light alarm functions. It provides up to 256GB SD storage with paid cloud service, night vision distance up to 98 feet and an IP66 rugged design.

Last but not least, the battery powered Tapo C410S2 Outdoor Security WiFi Camera delivers 2K QHD resolution and crystal clear images. The wire-free design lets users set up anywhere they want and the energy-saving design greatly extends the battery life. Tapo C410S2 is also equipped with built-in AI for person detection, vehicle detection, pet detection and more.

In addition to working with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit users will be delighted to find that many Tapo products, including smart plugs, switches and smart lighting, are Apple HomeKit compatible.

Three such Apple Homekit ready products include the new Tapo P125 Mini Smart Plug, Tapo S500D Smart Dimmer Switch and Tapo P306 Wall Power Strip. The Tapo P125 features a compact design to save space and extra safety features, including a flame-resistant design. The Tapo S500D lets users freely dim the light between one and 100 percent and freely control with voice or in app. Lastly, the Tapo P306 dramatically expands outlets with three smart outlets, three always on outlets, one USB Type-C and two USB Type-A charging ports.

The flagship Tapo L930-5 Smart Multicolor Light Strip is compatible with Apple HomeKit and includes advanced features such as individual colors for each segment, syncing to sound for elaborate music-based light-shows, and vibrant color with 150 RGB+W LEDs. The Tapo L535 Multicolor Smart WiFi Light Bulb is compatible with Apple HomeKit and comes with adjustable 1100 lumen brightness, light temperature and millions of color possibilities. It also includes convenient features such as a schedule, timer functions and energy monitoring.

Finally, Tapo is introducing the Tapo H100 Smart IoT Hub, along with the Tapo T100 Smart Motion Sensor and the Tapo T110 Smart Window/Door Sensor. With the bundle setup, users can set alarm triggers for the 90 dB alarm built into the Tapo H100 smart hub. The possibilities with the Tapo H100 are numerous, enabling users to set triggers for events, including mail arriving and an intruder opening a door or window. Additionally, a new Tapo S200D Smart Button is available with a wireless and battery powered design, allowing users to add an extra switch wherever they want control over their smart lighting and other connected devices.

With its Kasa Smart Home brand already being a leader in smart lighting, plugs and switches, Tapo will showcase unique innovations with hardware and design upgrades across the board, giving offerings market-leading specs and functionality.

