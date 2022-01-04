Liberated Syndication Reports December Podcast Advertising Rates

Liberated Syndication Inc. (LSYN) ("Libsyn" or "the Company"), the industry's leading podcast hosting platform and advertising marketplace, today provided an update on podcast advertising rates.
These rates, which are denoted as cost per thousand or CPM, are published monthly by the Company's subsidiary, AdvertiseCast, the industry's leading podcast advertising marketplace connecting advertisers to podcasters. The data is derived from actual sales data from across the 2,300+ podcasts in the AdvertiseCast marketplace.
For December 2021, the average CPM rate for a 60-second spot was $23.78.
"Podcast advertising rates inched up in December, a common occurrence with such a high demand month," said Dave Hanley, Chief Revenue Officer at AdvertiseCast. "We continue to be bullish on rate stability in 2022 as we see more and more highly affordable opportunities for direct response advertisers to partner with small and mid-sized podcasts this year. These relevant and influential shows will continue to be the heart of podcast advertising, creating fantastic opportunities for brands to reach highly engaged listeners."
Historical rates can be found on the AdvertiseCast podcast marketplace website at: https://www.advertisecast.com/podcast-advertising-rates
The Company will continue to announce these figures on a monthly basis to enable podcasters, advertisers, and the investor community to readily monitor market pricing and provide greater insight into advertising monetization within the podcasting industry.
For more information on podcast advertising rates or other inquiries, please contact Dave Hanley at dave@advertisecast.com.
About Liberated Syndication
Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn") is a world leading podcast hosting platform and advertising marketplace that has been providing publishers with hosting, distribution and monetization services since 2004. Libsyn hosts over 5.8 million media files from more than 75,000 podcasts and delivered over 6 billion downloads in 2020. Podcast producers choose Libsyn to measure their audience via IAB V2 certified stats, deliver popular audio and video episodes, distribute their content through smartphone apps (iOS and Android), and monetize via premium subscription services and advertising. The Company also owns Auxbus, Glow, Pair Networks and AdvertiseCast, the industry's leading podcast advertising marketplace connecting advertisers to podcasters.
Brands powered by Libsyn help all creators podcast better by providing innovative tools for creation, hosting, growth and monetization. Visit Libsyn on the web at www.libsyn.com; Auxbus at www.auxbus.com; AdvertiseCast at www.advertisecast.com; and Pair Networks at www.pair.com. Investors can visit the Company at the "Investor Relations" section of Libsyn's website at https://investor.libsyn.com.
Liberated Syndication is headquartered in Pittsburgh with a world-class team and global reach.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005213/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.