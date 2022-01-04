Granite Marks One Century in Business

Granite GVA is proud to celebrate our centennial on January 4th, 2022. Founded 100 years ago in Watsonville, California, Granite has grown into one of our nation's largest civil infrastructure contractors and construction materials producers. Granite works in multiple end-markets from Guam to Alaska to Florida and many points in between. Granite President and CEO Kyle Larkin wrote the following open letter to mark this occasion:

"It is hard to appreciate how much has changed in the world since 1922. At our founding, Prohibition was the law of the land, and the first transatlantic flight was still half a decade away. Personal mobility revolutionized our country and our world, and Granite was there, playing a role in driving our communities forward. As a company that has made it easier for people to get where they need to go, our story is intimately tied to the American story. Now one of our nation's largest civil infrastructure contractors and construction materials producers, Granite's success has only been possible thanks to the partnerships with our many stakeholders.

"To all Granite team members past and present, I extend my heartfelt thanks to you and your families. It is thanks to you and your commitment to Granite's vision, mission, and values that we have created an innovative culture and exceptional team that delivers excellence for our clients.

"To all of our clients, thank you for trusting us to provide the infrastructure solutions you need. We are dedicated to providing you with the best value in the projects that improve people's lives, and we appreciate every opportunity to do so.

"To our subcontractors, suppliers, and partners, thank you for the partnership that has and continues to empower us to conduct our business. Our collaborations have driven the creation of vital infrastructure that millions of people use every day.

"Finally, thank you to the communities where we operate. Our goal is to contribute to your social, economic, and environmental success by providing career opportunities, operating ethically and responsibly, and engaging meaningfully for positive social impact.

"Granite will maintain relevance in a changing world by listening to and understanding the needs of our clients and communities as we all work towards building the next century. Thank you for your help on that journey. We can't wait to see what's next as we build beyond 100!"

Take a look at Granite's Centennial page on our website and follow Granite's social media platforms during 2022 to learn more about the company and to see our various centennial events and celebrations.

About Granite

Granite is America's Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite GVA is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure, and mineral exploration markets. Granite's Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005020/en/