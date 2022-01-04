BTIG Appoints Michael Karmiol Head of Healthcare Equity Capital Markets

BTIG announced today that Michael Karmiol has been appointed the new Head of Healthcare Equity Capital Markets at BTIG. Mr. Karmiol will be focused on capital markets opportunities for corporate and institutional clients across the healthcare sector. In his new position within the firm's Equity Capital Markets unit, Mr. Karmiol will report directly to Matt Clark, Managing Director and Head of BTIG Investment Banking.

Healthcare is a major focus at BTIG, and the firm expects to continue to expand the number of professionals dedicated to investment banking, capital markets, research and trading within the sector. "As Head of Healthcare Equity Capital Markets, Michael will help construct and articulate an ever-broadening set of solutions and services to the marketplace," noted Mr. Clark. "Working closely with our existing Equity Capital Markets team, we are confident that he will strengthen our relationships as he supports the key objectives of our corporate and institutional investor clients."

Mr. Karmiol joined BTIG's Institutional Equities division nearly five years ago. He held several healthcare-focused franchise sales and sales and trading roles with the firm, where he built important relationships with C-level executives, CIOs, portfolio managers and heads of trading desks.

He has more than 20 years of experience on Wall Street. Mr. Karmiol held several similar healthcare sales and trading roles at UBS, Morgan Stanley, Susquehanna, BNP Paribas and B. Riley before joining BTIG. Throughout his career, he has serviced a variety of client types as a trader, sales trader, and most recently as a healthcare sector sales specialist.

BTIG Investment Banking's expertise spans the consumer, energy and infrastructure, financials, healthcare, real estate as well as technology, media and telecommunications sectors. The firm's banking products include mergers and acquisitions, capital markets advisory, IPOs, follow-on offerings, ATMs, SPACs, private placements, convertibles, debt and corporate buybacks. Clients benefit from actionable market intelligence, and BTIG's comprehensive understanding of financial dynamics. Aftermarket services include trading, corporate access, as well as proprietary research and strategy products.

About BTIG

BTIG is a global financial services firm specializing in institutional trading, investment banking, research and related brokerage services. With an extensive global footprint and more than 700 employees, BTIG, LLC and its affiliates operate out of 19 cities throughout the U.S., and in Europe, Asia and Australia. BTIG offers execution, expertise and insights for equities, equity derivatives, ETFs and fixed income, currency and commodities (futures, interest rates, credit, and convertible and preferred securities). The firm's core capabilities include global execution, portfolio, electronic and outsource trading, transition management, investment banking, prime brokerage, capital introduction, corporate access, research and strategy, commission management and more.

