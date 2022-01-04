Unleashed Brands Announces Acquisition of Premier Martial Arts

Family entertainment industry leader adds martial arts franchise to portfolio of brands serving families

Unleashed Brands, a fast-growing parent company of franchised brands that provide a safe, fun and enriching environment to help kids learn, play and grow, today announced it has made a strategic investment in the acquisition of Premier Martial Arts, a prominent franchised company that specializes in teaching karate, krav maga, and kickboxing for children and adults. Details of the transaction were not disclosed.

In 2004, Barry Van Over founded the Premier Martial Arts organization that grew to over 70 locations in the United States, Canada and Great Britain.

"The acquisition of Premier Martial Arts positions Unleashed Brands for further success with the focus on providing fun, engaging and inspiring experiences that help kids become who they are destined to be. The addition of Premier Martial Arts aligns perfectly with the company's goal to create a global growth-focused platform that will serve to curate and expand the portfolio of brands that provides a safe, fun and enriching environment to help kids learn, play and grow," said Michael Browning, President and CEO of Unleashed Brands.

Premier Martial Arts' mission is to provide the skills needed to help its students succeed in life, such as confidence, focus, self-esteem and physical wellbeing. The brand's studios have certified, professional instructors that are trained in modern teaching techniques and martial arts skills. In 2004, Barry Van Over founded the Premier Martial Arts organization that grew to over 70 locations in the United States, Canada and Great Britain. In 2018, he franchised Premier Martial Arts and the franchise has quickly grown to 564 franchises sold to 228 owners, making Premier Martial Arts one of the largest and fastest-growing franchises in the world.

"Unleashed Brands has a proven recipe and track record for success with other portfolio brands that align perfectly with our goals for growth, and our brand mission to help students build skills required to excel in life. Premier Martial Arts looks forward to benefiting from the growth acceleration Unleashed Brands affords, as well as the additional tools, resources and minds included, as we remain focused on our unparalleled franchisee support and customer experience that our students expect," said Barry Van Over, CEO and Founder of Premier Martial Arts.

Unleashed Brands will function as the parent company of Premier Martial Arts, as it does for the recently acquired Snapology and The Little Gym. The recently formed Unleashed Brands is backed by a management team with more than 50 years of combined consumer industry experience, born out of the proven expertise and existing infrastructure of Urban Air, a family entertainment industry leader. Urban Air has developed a proven business model focused on serving families over the last 10 years. Ranked #1 in the Entertainment Category by Entrepreneur for two years in a row, Urban Air continues to rapidly expand across the country and will continue to operate under its current brand.

To learn more about Unleashed Brands and current opportunities, please visit unleashedbrands.com.

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable brands that help kids learn, play and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform and know-how for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every kid by providing fun, engaging and inspiring experiences that help them become who they are destined to be. For more information, please visit www.unleashedbrands.com.

About Premier Martial Arts

Premier Martial Arts' mission is to provide the skills needed to help its students succeed in life, such as confidence, focus, self-esteem and physical wellbeing. The brand's studios have certified, professional instructors that are trained in modern teaching techniques and martial arts skills. In 2004, Barry Van Over founded the Premier Martial Arts organization that grew to over 70 locations in the United States, Canada and Great Britain. In 2018, he franchised Premier Martial Arts and the franchise has quickly grown to 564 franchises sold to 228 owners, with 468 remaining to be open in the next few years, making Premier Martial Arts one of the fastest-growing franchises in the world. For more information, please visit www.premiermartialarts.com.

