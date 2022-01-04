EyeSouth Partners Completes its 27th Affiliation Through Partnership with Clayton Eye Center

EyeSouth Partners ("EyeSouth" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed an affiliation with Clayton Eye Center ("CEC"). The affiliation represents EyeSouth's eleventh in the state of Georgia and twenty-seventh affiliation overall. EyeSouth is an eye care-focused management services organization backed by Shore Capital Partners, committed to partnering with leading physicians to build a premier network of eye care services in the U.S. EyeSouth's affiliate network consists of 27 practices with over 230 doctors providing medical and surgical eye care services at over 120 locations including 16 surgery centers throughout Georgia, Texas, Louisiana, Florida, Tennessee, Ohio, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, and Alabama.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005267/en/

Clayton Eye Center is led by Dr. Joon Kim and provides its patients with a full array of routine eye care and surgical procedures. The Practice has served the greater Atlanta area for over three decades and has earned a reputation for quality clinical care and surgical outcomes.

"We knew that partnering with an established management service organization was the right move for us, and after speaking with multiple groups and many of the physicians who are currently part of the EyeSouth network, it quickly became clear that EyeSouth was the best fit for how we're trying to grow," said Dr. Kim.

"The team of physicians at Clayton Eye Center represent another high-quality practice in a core geographic market that we have been hoping to partner with for a long time," said Dr. Eugene Gabianelli, M.D., "CEC's long-standing reputation in the South Atlanta area and existing relationship with EyeSouth physicians make this an ideal partnership."

To learn more about a partnership with EyeSouth Partners, visit www.eyesouthpartners.com or contact Jason Shafer, Chief Development Officer, jason.shafer@eyesouthpartners.com.

About EyeSouth Partners

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, EyeSouth Partners ("EyeSouth") is an eye care management services organization committed to partnering with leading physicians to build a premier network of eye care services throughout the U.S. EyeSouth's partner practices' clinical mission is to provide high quality medical and surgical specialty eye care. EyeSouth supports its affiliated practices and physician partners with strategic guidance, administrative resources, operating expertise, and capital with an absolute focus on clinical quality and a patient-first culture. EyeSouth's affiliate network consists of over 230 doctors providing medical and surgical eye care services at over 120 locations throughout Georgia, Texas, Louisiana, Florida, Tennessee, Ohio, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, and Alabama. EyeSouth is backed by Shore Capital Partners, a Chicago-based private equity firm. For more information about EyeSouth Partners, please visit: www.eyesouthpartners.com.

About Shore Capital Partners

Shore Capital, a Chicago-based private equity firm with offices in Nashville, is focused on microcap investments within the Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Business Services and Real Estate industries. Shore supports management partners with capital, business development expertise and industry knowledge to accelerate growth, fund acquisitions and generate value for shareholders. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow and significant growth potential, including organic growth and growth through industry consolidation. Shore has $2 billion of equity capital under management through various investment vehicles. For more information, please visit: www.shorecp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005267/en/