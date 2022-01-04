TP-Link Unveils Innovative Network Offerings, Led By First-Ever Wi-Fi 6E Router With Smart Mechanically Rotating Antennas

Full line-up of Wi-Fi 6E offerings and adaptive Deco Mesh WiFi to provide bespoke user networking solutions in 2022

TP-Link, a leading global provider of consumer and business networking products, today announced its latest networking offerings leading with the CES Innovation Award-winning Archer AXE200 Omni, a Tri-band Wi-Fi 6E AX11000 router with mechanically rotating antennas. TP-Link additionally unveiled the Quad-Band Ultra fast WiFi 6E AX16000 router (Archer AXE300) and the Deco Wi-Fi 6E AX11000 Tri-band Mesh system with 10G port, along with a full lineup of Wi-Fi 6E offerings including a range extender and adapter. Additionally, the Deco Mesh WiFi line is expanding to a full solution for every scenario with all new Deco PoE, Deco Outdoor, Deco Powerline, Deco Voice and Deco 5G.

Archer AXE11000 Tri Band Wi-Fi 6E Router with mechanical rotating antennas – Archer AXE200 Omni

A CES 2022 Innovation Award Honoree, the Archer AXE200 Omni features tri-band WiFi along with a brand new 6 Ghz band with total speeds over 10Gbps*. Equipped with innovative and smart mechanically rotating antennas, the Archer AXE200 Omni will adaptively adjust antenna orientation according to device WiFi usage and location to ensure the most optimized overall performance. Combined with a powerful 2.0 GHz quad core CPU, 10G port and extra 2.5G port, the Archer AXE200 Omni is set to provide users with a true multi-gig wired and wireless experience.

Archer AXE16000 Quad Band Wi-Fi 6E Router – Archer AXE300

The first TP-Link Quad Band router ever, the Archer AXE300 is equipped with a new, clear 6 Ghz band to deliver up to 16Gbps of total WiFi speeds. Paired with a powerful 2.0 GHz quad core CPU, 10G WAN/LAN port and second 10G port, the router is designed to deliver the fastest speeds and strongest performance. With more band selections to reduce WiFi congestion, users can set a dedicated band, ideal for 8K AR/VR, video gaming and pro NAS setups.

Deco Wi-Fi 6E AXE11000 Tri-Band Mesh System – Deco XE200

The flagship Deco XE200 incorporates the leading Wi-Fi 6E mesh system to deliver ultra-fast tri-band WiFi up to 11Gbps with 1024-QAM and a 160 GHz channel. The ultra-speed set includes a 10 Gbps port, 4.8Gbps backhaul and 4.8Gbps single band WiFi for devices to deliver the best mesh WiFi performance. The Deco XE200 (two-pack) covers up to 6,500 square feet with a capacity of over 200 devices. TP-Link AI Mesh ensures all devices always choose the best connection possible when moving around. A two-pack or three-pack works together to deliver the best possible WiFi experience throughout your whole home.

The Archer AXE200 Omni, Archer AXE300 and Deco XE200 come equipped with TP-Link HomeShield** to provide full control and security of the network and devices with enhanced IoT protection.

Additional Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 6 offerings

Deco Wi-Fi 6E AXE5400 Tri-Band Mesh system (Deco XE75) offers solid performance while remaining affordable.

AXE5400 Tri-Band WiFi 6E Router (Archer AXE75) offers the latest Wi-Fi 6E with tri-band WiFi up to 5.4Gbps and is TP-Link OneMesh compatible, providing the best performance-to-price ratio.

Additionally, TP-Link is introducing an AXE5400 Triband Wi-Fi 6E Range Extender (RE815X), an AXE5400 Wi-Fi 6E Bluetooth 5.2 PCIe Adapter (Archer TXE75E) and a Wi-Fi 6AX1800 High Gain Wireless USB Adapter (Archer TX20UH).

The Deco Mesh WiFi line now provides a full solution for every scenario

Deco X50 Outdoor is an outdoor Deco unit designed to easily extend mesh WiFi to a user's backyard. Its convenient mounting design makes it easy for outdoor set up and its IP65 dust and water resistance is ideal for long lasting outdoor use.

Deco X50-POE sets users free from power outlets. Its compact and smart mounting design will work on the wall or ceiling.

Deco PX50 Powerline is equipped with Powerline backhaul technology for stable and strong WiFi through thick walls. Ideal for complex home structures with concrete floors and walls.

Additional entrants to the Deco mesh WiFi line include DecoX50-5G, Deco X55 Plus with IoT hub and Deco Voice X50 with Built-in smart speaker.

Pricing & Availability

TP-Link's line up of products will become available throughout 2022 at competitive price points. For more information please visit the TP-Link website and reach out at sales.usa@tp-link.com.

About TP-Link

Founded in 1996, TP-Link is a global provider of reliable networking devices and accessories, involved in all aspects of everyday life. The company is consistently ranked top provider of WLAN products, supplying distribution to more than 170 countries and serving hundreds of millions of people worldwide.

*Maximum wireless transmission rates are the physical rates derived from IEEE Standard 802.11 specifications. Actual wireless data throughput, wireless coverage and maximum quantity of connected devices are not guaranteed and will vary as a result of network conditions.

** Subscription is required for some pro features, learn more details at https://www.tp-link.com/us/homeshield/

