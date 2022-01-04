Viant Announces Appointment of Senior Vice President, Business Development

Adding Veteran Advertising Executive with Broad TV Expertise

Viant Technology Inc. DSP, a leading people-based advertising software company, today announced the appointment of Tom Wolfe as Senior Vice President, Business Development. In this newly created position at Viant, Wolfe is responsible for driving strategic business partnerships to support the company's growth and business strategy. Wolfe will report to Viant's Chief Marketing Officer, Jon Schulz.

"We have a tremendous opportunity to accelerate our company growth through strategic partnerships and we're excited to have Tom join our leadership team," said Jon Schulz, CMO, Viant. "Tom has extensive experience and invaluable relationships with key partners within the advertising industry, particularly in areas of strength and focus for the company including CTV. "

Tom Wolfe is an accomplished and respected industry veteran, with more than 25 years of experience in content distribution, advertising, and technology, focused on Connected TV (CTV) and Over-the-Top (OTT) video. In his career, Wolfe has launched and led multiple businesses at industry leaders such as Roku, Tivo, YuMe, and Comcast, and has advised several companies, including VIZIO, Vice Media, and more. Wolfe holds deep executive relationships with advertisers, content providers, and data partners, and brings to the role extensive expertise in formulating strategy, identifying and evaluating opportunities, and leading teams responsible for successful negotiation and execution of strategic partnerships.

"I am honored to join Viant, and excited to build on the company's solid roster of existing strategic partnerships," said Tom Wolfe, Senior Vice President, Business Development, Viant. "I look forward to collaborating with the company's talented team to unlock strategic partnerships aimed at solving for customers' ever-evolving needs, while also driving business performance for Viant."

About Viant

Viant® is a leading people-based advertising software company that enables marketers and their agencies to centralize the planning, buying and measurement of their advertising investments across most channels. Viant's self-service Demand Side Platform (DSP), Adelphic®, is an enterprise software platform enabling marketers to execute programmatic advertising campaigns across Connected TV, Linear TV, mobile, desktop, audio and digital out-of-home channels. Viant's Identity Resolution capabilities have linked 115 million U.S. households to more than 1 billion connected devices and is combined with access to more than 280,000 audience attributes from more than 70 people-based data partners. Viant is an Advertising Age 2021 Best Places to Work award winner and Adelphic is featured on AdExchanger's 2021 Programmatic Power Players list. To learn more, visit viantinc.com and adelphic.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

