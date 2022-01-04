Viant Announces Appointment of Senior Vice President, Business Development

Adding Veteran Advertising Executive with Broad TV Expertise
Viant Technology Inc. DSP, a leading people-based advertising software company, today announced the appointment of Tom Wolfe as Senior Vice President, Business Development. In this newly created position at Viant, Wolfe is responsible for driving strategic business partnerships to support the company's growth and business strategy. Wolfe will report to Viant's Chief Marketing Officer, Jon Schulz.
"We have a tremendous opportunity to accelerate our company growth through strategic partnerships and we're excited to have Tom join our leadership team," said Jon Schulz, CMO, Viant. "Tom has extensive experience and invaluable relationships with key partners within the advertising industry, particularly in areas of strength and focus for the company including CTV. "
Tom Wolfe is an accomplished and respected industry veteran, with more than 25 years of experience in content distribution, advertising, and technology, focused on Connected TV (CTV) and Over-the-Top (OTT) video. In his career, Wolfe has launched and led multiple businesses at industry leaders such as Roku, Tivo, YuMe, and Comcast, and has advised several companies, including VIZIO, Vice Media, and more. Wolfe holds deep executive relationships with advertisers, content providers, and data partners, and brings to the role extensive expertise in formulating strategy, identifying and evaluating opportunities, and leading teams responsible for successful negotiation and execution of strategic partnerships.
"I am honored to join Viant, and excited to build on the company's solid roster of existing strategic partnerships," said Tom Wolfe, Senior Vice President, Business Development, Viant. "I look forward to collaborating with the company's talented team to unlock strategic partnerships aimed at solving for customers' ever-evolving needs, while also driving business performance for Viant."
About Viant
Viant® is a leading people-based advertising software company that enables marketers and their agencies to centralize the planning, buying and measurement of their advertising investments across most channels. Viant's self-service Demand Side Platform (DSP), Adelphic®, is an enterprise software platform enabling marketers to execute programmatic advertising campaigns across Connected TV, Linear TV, mobile, desktop, audio and digital out-of-home channels. Viant's Identity Resolution capabilities have linked 115 million U.S. households to more than 1 billion connected devices and is combined with access to more than 280,000 audience attributes from more than 70 people-based data partners. Viant is an Advertising Age 2021 Best Places to Work award winner and Adelphic is featured on AdExchanger's 2021 Programmatic Power Players list. To learn more, visit viantinc.com and adelphic.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005075/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.