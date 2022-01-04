Global Terabit Ethernet Testing Solutions Market Report 2021: Increasing Demand for Field Testing Solutions as 400 GbE Deployments Accelerate from 2021 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Terabit Ethernet Testing Solutions Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global terabit ethernet (TbE) testing solutions market was worth $62.3 million in 2020 and will reach $203.6 million by 2025, corresponding to incremental growth of $141.3 million and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.7% between 2020 and 2025. The market had exorbitant growth rates in 2019 and 2020; however, as the technology matures, growth rates will normalize during the forecast period (2021 to 2025).

TbE runs at speeds faster than 100 Gbps. In the ethernet landscape, TbE is laying the foundation for developing true 1,000 Gbps (1 Tbps) speed. True TbE does not yet exist. However, the rapid growth in demand for higher network bandwidth resulting from various technological advancements in the fields of connected ecosystems, IoT, cloud computing, AI, and AR/VR, will drive the need for higher ethernet speeds.

Testing has become a major requirement for the successful implementation of terabit ethernet systems because of the incorporation of several new technologies, such as use of PAM4 modulation, fiber optics, and optical modules. These factors will positively impact the market for TbE testing solutions during the forecast period.

TbE testing equipment includes solutions that test network connectivity and ensure high network performance. These pieces of equipment validate both local area network (LAN) and wide area network (WAN) connectivity and can verify the signal integrity of the networks operating at different speeds.

With 2020 as the base year, this research provides estimates of the market size and future growth prospects up to 2025. For this purpose, a specific methodology was followed that includes discussion with senior management of TbE testing solution manufacturers and is supported by secondary research.

Research Scope

Identify key growth opportunities for market and factors that boost or restrain growth

In-depth analysis with market sizing for segmentation by ethernet speed: 400GbE, 800GbE, and 1.6TbE testing solutions

Regional perspective of demand pattern in specific advanced and emerging markets: Americas (the United States, Canada, and Latin America); Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand)

End-user analysis of the following industries: network equipment manufacturers (NEMs); service providers (SPs); and enterprises

Market growth for each segment forecast and analysis of the competitive situation including vendors' market share

Market analysis provided by revenue and unit shipment; pricing trends discussed in detail

Deep dive into immediate impact of COVID-19 and post-pandemic industry hurdles market stakeholders face

Growth opportunities, including calls to action for industry stakeholders

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Terabit Ethernet (TbE) Testing Solutions Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, TbE Testing Solutions Market

Scope of Analysis

Market Segmentation

Key Competitors for TbE Testing Solutions

Key Growth Metrics for TbE Testing Solutions

Distribution Channels for TbE Testing Solutions

Growth Drivers for the TbE Testing Solutions

Growth Driver Analysis for the TbE Testing Solutions

Growth Restraints for the TbE Testing Solutions

Growth Restraint Analysis for the TbE Testing Solutions

Forecast Assumptions for the TbE Testing Solutions

COVID-19 - Impact and Recovery Analysis of the Global Economy

COVID-19 - Impact and Recovery Analysis of the Global Economy: Regional Analysis

Revenue Forecast, TbE Testing Solutions

Revenue Forecast Analysis of the TbE Testing Solutions

COVID-19 - Impact on the TbE Testing Solutions

Revenue Forecast by Ethernet Speed for the TbE Testing Solutions

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Ethernet Speed for the TbE Testing Solutions

Revenue Forecast by End User, TbE Testing Solutions

Revenue Forecast Analysis by End User for the TbE Testing Solutions

Revenue Forecast by Region, TbE Testing Solutions

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region for the TbE Testing Solutions

Unit Shipment Forecast, TbE Testing Solutions

Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis for the TbE Testing Solutions

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis for the TbE Testing Solutions

Pricing Trends by Ethernet Speeds and Application Areas for the TbE Testing Solutions

Competitive Environment for the TbE Testing Solutions

Revenue Share, TbE Testing Solutions

Revenue Share Analysis for the TbE Testing Solutions

Company Profile - Spirent Communications PLC

Company Profile - Keysight Technologies Inc.

Company Profile - VIAVI Solutions Inc.

Company Profile - EXFO Inc.

Top Participants - Product Highlights

Top Participants - Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats (SWOT) Analysis

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, 400GbE Testing Solutions

Growth Metrics for 400 GbE Testing Solutions

Revenue Forecast, 400GbE Testing Solutions

Revenue Forecast Analysis, 400 GbE Testing Solutions

Revenue Forecast by End User, 400GbE Testing Solutions

Revenue Forecast Analysis by End User, 400 GbE Testing Solutions

Revenue Forecast by Region, 400GbE Testing Solutions

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region, 400 GbE Testing Solutions

Competitive Environment, 400 GbE Testing Solutions

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, 800GbE Testing Solutions

Key Growth Metrics for 800GbE Testing Solutions

Revenue Forecast, 800GbE Testing Solutions

Revenue Forecast Analysis, 800 GbE Testing Solutions

Revenue Forecast by End User, 800 GbE Testing Solutions Market

Revenue Forecast by Region, 800 GbE Testing Solutions

Competitive Environment, 800 GbE Testing Solutions

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, 1.6TbE Testing Solutions

Key Growth Metrics for 1.6TbE Testing Solutions

Revenue Forecast, 1.6TbE Testing Solutions

Revenue Forecast Analysis, 1.6 TbE Testing Solutions

6. Growth Opportunity Universe, TbE Testing Solutions

Growth Opportunity 1 - Increasing Demand for Field Testing Solutions as 400 GbE Deployments Accelerate from 2021

Growth Opportunity 2 - Virtualized Testing Solutions for Cloud Infrastructure

Growth Opportunity 3 - Strategic Partnerships across the Value Chain

Growth Opportunity 4 - CPO Testing Solutions for Speeds beyond 800 GbE

7. Next Steps

Companies Mentioned

EXFO Inc.

Keysight Technologies Inc.

Spirent Communications PLC

VIAVI Solutions Inc.

