CBRE Investment Management Accelerates Global Logistics Strategy with Agreement to Acquire a $4.9 Billion Portfolio from Hillwood Investment Properties

CBRE Investment Management, a subsidiary of CBRE Group, and Hillwood Investment Properties today announced a definitive agreement whereby entities affiliated with CBRE Investment Management will acquire a more than 57-asset, 28.4-million square-foot portfolio of state-of-the-art logistics properties in the United States and Europe valued at approximately $4.9 billion from Hillwood.

The portfolio includes 33 U.S. assets, totaling 19.2 million square feet, and 24 assets across Germany, Poland and the United Kingdom, totaling 9.2 million square feet. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and CBRE Investment Management expects to close on the assets in stages through its investment products in the U.S. and Europe.

"This milestone transaction reflects our ability to leverage the strong financial capacity of our parent company to secure compelling opportunities that help to drive strategic real assets solutions for our clients," said Chuck Leitner, CEO of CBRE Investment Management. "Backed by a $35 billion AUM global logistics platform and a skilled team with deep domain expertise, we are positioned to be one of the world's leading investors and operators of logistics assets."

CBRE Investment Management formed a global sector-specific team in June 2021 to enhance and better align its global logistics expertise.

About CBRE Investment Management

CBRE Investment Management is a leading global real assets investment management firm with $133.1 billion in assets under management* as of September 30, 2021, operating in more than 30 offices and 20 countries around the world. Through its investor-operator culture, the firm seeks to deliver sustainable investment solutions across real assets categories, geographies, risk profiles and execution formats so that its clients, people and communities thrive.

CBRE Investment Management is an independently operated affiliate of CBRE Group, the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2020 revenue). CBRE has more than 100,000 employees serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE Investment Management harnesses CBRE's data and market insights, investment sourcing and other resources for the benefit of its clients. For more information, please visit www.cbreim.com.

*Assets under management (AUM) refers to the assets under management, fair market value of real assets-related investments with respect to which CBRE Investment Management provides, on a global basis, oversight, investment management services and other advice and which generally consist of investments in real assets; equity in funds and joint ventures; securities portfolios; operating companies and real assets-related loans. This AUM is intended principally to reflect the extent of CBRE Investment Management's presence in the global real assets market, and its calculation of AUM may differ from the calculations of other asset managers and from its calculation of regulatory assets under management for purposes of certain regulatory filings.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements in this release regarding the acquisition of the U.S. and European logistics portfolio from Hillwood Investment Properties that do not concern purely historical data are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are made based on our management's expectations and beliefs concerning future events affecting us and are subject to uncertainties and factors relating to our operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Accordingly, actual performance, results and events may vary materially from those indicated in forward-looking statements, and you should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future performance, results or events. Numerous factors could cause actual future performance, results and events to differ materially from those indicated in forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the ability to close on the acquisition of the assets and realize the expected investment returns as well as other risks and uncertainties discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. We assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If we do update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. For additional information concerning factors that may cause actual results to differ from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements and other risks and uncertainties to our business in general, please refer to our SEC filings, including our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Such filings are available publicly and may be obtained from our website at www.cbre.com or upon request from the CBRE Investor Relations Department at investorrelations@cbre.com.

