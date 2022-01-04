The Worldwide Low Temperature Co-Fired Ceramics Industry is Expected to Reach $8.4 Billion by 2031 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Low Temperature Co-Fired Ceramics Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Type, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global low temperature co-fired ceramics market is expected to reach $8,410.7 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period 2021-2031.
Companies Mentioned
- Adamant Namiki Precision Jewel Co., Ltd.
- Api Technologies
- DuPont
- KOA Corporation
- KYOCERA Corporation
- Micro Systems Technologies
- Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
- Neo Tech Inc.
- NIKKO COMPANY
- NTK Technologies
- TDK Corporation
- VIA Electronic GmbH
- Yokowo co., ltd.
- Selmic Oy
- Sunlord
The growth in the market is expected to be driven by consistent technological developments in the electronics industry, such as the miniaturization of electronic devices.
Market Dynamics
Growth Drivers
- Advantages of LTCC over Printed Circuit Boards
- Growing Trend of Miniaturization in the Electronic Industry
- Increasing Demand for Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) Boosting the Demand for LTCC
- Increasing Acceptance of LTCC Technology in Various End-Use Industries
Challenges
- Issues Related to Shrinkage Impacting the Performance of LTCC
- Low Thermal Conductivity of LTCC
Opportunities
- Growing Usage of Microelectronics in the Automotive Industry
- Growing Acceptance of 5G Creating Opportunity for LTCC Manufacturers
- Reliability of LTCC in High Electrical Voltage Applications
- Increasing Usage for Micro and Non-Microelectronics Boosting the LTTCC Demand
Key Questions Answered in the Report
- What are the major factors and trends that are impacting the low temperature co-fired ceramics (LTCC) market?
- How has COVID-19 impacted the LTCC market across the globe?
- What are the steps taken by the existing players to improve their market positioning?
- Which are the leading types and applications in the market, and how are they expected to perform in the coming years?
- What is the expected revenue for the global LTCC market from 2021-2031?
- What are the consumption patterns of low temperature co-fired ceramics across different regions and countries?
Market Segmentation
Low Temperature Co-Fired Ceramics Market by Application
The growing adoption of LTCC material has been witnessed primarily in automobile electronics due to the incorporation of sensors in various parts of the vehicles, such as engines, power transmissions, and hydraulic braking units. These sensors are always exposed to high temperatures and harsh operating conditions, which leads to their performance degradation when used over a prolonged period of time. Thus, this necessitates the adoption of LTCC technology for this sector.
Low Temperature Co-Fired Ceramics Market by Type
The growing adoption of GCC-based LTCC systems can be attributed to the wide range of dielectric constant values offered, which provide a broad range of applications. The materials for GCC type of dielectrics for LTCC contain a bit lower glass composition (20-50% volume). The glass phase helps in the sintering process, while the ceramic phase is responsible for the electrical, mechanical, and thermal properties.
Low Temperature Co-Fired Ceramics Market by Region
China has been leading the market due to increased demand for electronics. The country is well-equipped with an ample amount of market players in each stage of the supply chain and has also been actively investing in new innovations and research and development (R&D).
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7qwqd2
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005620/en/
