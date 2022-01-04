The Worldwide Low Temperature Co-Fired Ceramics Industry is Expected to Reach $8.4 Billion by 2031 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Low Temperature Co-Fired Ceramics Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Type, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global low temperature co-fired ceramics market is expected to reach $8,410.7 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

Companies Mentioned

Adamant Namiki Precision Jewel Co., Ltd.

Api Technologies

DuPont

KOA Corporation

KYOCERA Corporation

Micro Systems Technologies

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Neo Tech Inc.

NIKKO COMPANY

NTK Technologies

TDK Corporation

VIA Electronic GmbH

Yokowo co., ltd.

Selmic Oy

Sunlord

The growth in the market is expected to be driven by consistent technological developments in the electronics industry, such as the miniaturization of electronic devices.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Advantages of LTCC over Printed Circuit Boards

Growing Trend of Miniaturization in the Electronic Industry

Increasing Demand for Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) Boosting the Demand for LTCC

Increasing Acceptance of LTCC Technology in Various End-Use Industries

Challenges

Issues Related to Shrinkage Impacting the Performance of LTCC

Low Thermal Conductivity of LTCC

Opportunities

Growing Usage of Microelectronics in the Automotive Industry

Growing Acceptance of 5G Creating Opportunity for LTCC Manufacturers

Reliability of LTCC in High Electrical Voltage Applications

Increasing Usage for Micro and Non-Microelectronics Boosting the LTTCC Demand

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What are the major factors and trends that are impacting the low temperature co-fired ceramics (LTCC) market?

How has COVID-19 impacted the LTCC market across the globe?

What are the steps taken by the existing players to improve their market positioning?

Which are the leading types and applications in the market, and how are they expected to perform in the coming years?

What is the expected revenue for the global LTCC market from 2021-2031?

What are the consumption patterns of low temperature co-fired ceramics across different regions and countries?

Market Segmentation

Low Temperature Co-Fired Ceramics Market by Application

The growing adoption of LTCC material has been witnessed primarily in automobile electronics due to the incorporation of sensors in various parts of the vehicles, such as engines, power transmissions, and hydraulic braking units. These sensors are always exposed to high temperatures and harsh operating conditions, which leads to their performance degradation when used over a prolonged period of time. Thus, this necessitates the adoption of LTCC technology for this sector.

Low Temperature Co-Fired Ceramics Market by Type

The growing adoption of GCC-based LTCC systems can be attributed to the wide range of dielectric constant values offered, which provide a broad range of applications. The materials for GCC type of dielectrics for LTCC contain a bit lower glass composition (20-50% volume). The glass phase helps in the sintering process, while the ceramic phase is responsible for the electrical, mechanical, and thermal properties.

Low Temperature Co-Fired Ceramics Market by Region

China has been leading the market due to increased demand for electronics. The country is well-equipped with an ample amount of market players in each stage of the supply chain and has also been actively investing in new innovations and research and development (R&D).

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7qwqd2

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005620/en/