Kensington to Highlight Key Partnerships in Showcase of Innovative Products and Solutions at CES 2022

Kensington®, the worldwide leader of desktop computing and mobility solutions for IT, business, and home office professionals and The Professionals' Choice, will showcase its growing portfolio of innovative accessories for computers and mobile devices at Digital Experience!® on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at The Mirage in the Mirage Events Center.

In addition to the introduction of several new products designed to protect and extend the productivity of Microsoft Surface devices, Kensington will also highlight its award-winning family of solutions for Apple devices, and performance-enhancing products based upon Thunderbolt™ 4 technology.

Protecting and Enhancing the Functionality of Microsoft Surface Devices

Designed in collaboration with Microsoft, Kensington's Designed for Surface (DFS) products integrate seamlessly with Surface devices to provide physical protection, secure data from digital and visual breaches, and enhance device functionality. Kensington DFS products are designed to deliver the highest quality, form, fit, and function to maximize the potential of the user's Surface devices at home, in the office and everywhere in-between.

Kensington will showcase its newest DFS products specifically designed for Surface Pro 8. The new BlackBelt™ Rugged Case for Surface Pro 8 is the ultimate case for protecting the Surface Pro, giving users the confidence to use the tablet in highly-mobile or harsh environments. Available in platinum and black, the BlackBelt™ Rugged Case meets MIL-STD-810H drop testing and MIL-STD-810H Method 504.3 Contamination by Fluids standards to provide military-grade drop and wipe-down protection for the device. The new TAA-compliant BlackBelt™ Rugged Case with Integrated Smart Card Reader (CAC) for Surface Pro 8 adds a FIPS 201-compliant Smart Card Reader to provide secure access to the device and the network. Ideal for use in U.S. Federal Government institutions and organizations, the case makes a great solution for second factor authentication (2FA). All BlackBelt™ Rugged Cases feature cable lock compatibility, a self-adjusting hand strap that allows the device to lie flat, a two-point shoulder strap for hands-free carrying (on select models), a kickstand opening allowing full use of the integrated Surface kickstand, integrated Surface Pen storage, and a keyboard holder and TypeCover strap to protect the keyboard.

Compatible with Surface Laptop Go and Surface Book (13.5" and 15"), Kensington's new Surface Laptop Riser is an all-in-one work-from-home solution for establishing a Surface desktop setup. Featuring Kensington's proprietary SmartFit® height adjustment system to elevate the laptop into an ergonomic position, the Surface Laptop Riser features fabric-covered docking station storage that accommodates Surface Dock 2 and other compatible docking stations and hubs including the Kensington DFS SD4845P USB-C 10Gbps Triple Video Driverless Docking Station and SD5750T Thunderbolt™ 4 Dual 4K Dock. The riser incorporates a headset hanger and cable management system to keep the desktop tidy, and is made of sturdy aluminum alloy and steel to provide maximum stability and heat dissipation.

Kensington will also highlight its DFS portfolio of protection accessories for Surface Pro. The new MagPro™ Elite Magnetic Privacy Screen for Surface Pro 8 conveniently attaches to the magnetic frame eliminating the need for damaging adhesives. In addition to filtering up to 22 percent of harmful blue light rays, the privacy screen narrows the field of vision to +/- 30 degrees to reduce the chances of a visual data breach when using the device in the office or in public venues. Created in collaboration with Microsoft, Kensington keyed and combination Surface locks are easy-to-use, beautifully designed and fit perfectly to provide professional-level security wherever the device is being used.

Maximizing Laptop Performance with Thunderbolt™ 4 Technology

Kensington will show their industry-leading Thunderbolt 4 docking solutions, SD5700T Thunderbolt 4 Dual 4K Docking Station with 90W PD and SD5750T Thunderbolt 4 Dual 4K Dock (DFS). Developed in partnership with Intel®, the Kensington SD5750T is the only DFS-certified Thunderbolt 4 dock and the SD5700T is a featured Thunderbolt accessory for Intel Evo™ platform-verified laptops. Intel is highlighting the SD5700T in the CES Innovation Showcase as one of the top solutions implementing its award-winning Thunderbolt™ 4 technology.

The SD5700T and SD5750T docking stations transform compatible laptops or Surface devices into complete desktop workstations by enabling users to charge the laptop, connect external monitors, USB devices, a full-sized keyboard and mouse, speakers, Ethernet, and other devices and accessories, through a single Thunderbolt cable.

"Thunderbolt™ 4 technology enables our partners like Kensington to deliver high-performance docking solutions that maximize the performance and capabilities of laptops with Thunderbolt 4 ports," said Jason Ziller, General Manager of Intel's Client Connectivity Division. "Thunderbolt 4 continues to build on the innovation of Thunderbolt 3 for a truly universal cable connectivity experience, and we're proud that Thunderbolt 4 has just been recognized as a CES 2022 Innovation Award Honoree1 for its design, innovation and engineering."

Solutions that Make the Apple Ecosystem More Productive and Efficient

Kensington will demonstrate its growing family of award-winning solutions for the Apple ecosystem which are designed to organize and enhance the functionality of Apple devices in the home and office.

A CES 2021 Innovations Award Honoree and recipient of eight Best of CES 2021 awards, the patent-pending StudioDock™ iPad Docking Station is the ideal desktop solution for people who want to maximize their productivity and creativity while using their USB-C-based iPad Pro or iPad Air. Now available in versions that support the 2021 12.9" iPad Pro, 12.9" iPad Pro (2018/2020), 11" iPad Pro (2018/2020/2021) and iPad Air (2020), the iPad magnetically attaches to StudioDock in portrait or landscape modes and allows the use of a wide range of accessories that can be connected via USB (Type-A and Type-C), HDMI 2.0 video and Gigabit Ethernet ports, 3.5mm audio jack and SD 4.0 card reader. In addition to charging the iPad, the StudioDock includes Qi wireless iPhone and AirPod charging, and supports an optional Apple Watch charging accessory.

StudioCaddy™ with Qi Wireless Charging for Apple Devices is a versatile, space-saving solution that maximizes desktop space while keeping all of the devices in the Apple ecosystem charged, organized and within reach. Ideal for use in both homes and offices, StudioCaddy reduces clutter and provides a stylish, yet functional, solution for centrally showcasing and storing the complement of Apple devices. StudioCaddy features a dual Qi charger and multiple USB charging ports to ensure that all of the user's mobile devices are fully-charged and ready to go, when needed.

Kensington is introducing a new line of MagPro™ Elite Privacy Screens for the new 2021 14" and 16" MacBook Pro. The new privacy screens conveniently attach to the MacBook Pro frame with magnets, eliminating the need for potentially damaging adhesives and complex setup processes. Featuring a reversible design that offers matte or glossy viewing options, the privacy screens narrow the field of vision to +/- 30 degrees to keep information on the screen private, and filters out harmful blue light rays by up to 22 percent to ease eye strain.

"Over the past 40 years, Kensington has evolved with the emergence and advancement of personal computers, laptops and mobile devices leveraging a culture of innovation to deliver accessories that expand functionality, enhance security, and ease the use of computing devices," explained Louie Yao, Director of Global Product Management at Kensington. "We're excited to showcase our newest and most innovative products this year at CES 2022. Many of the products that we will be introducing are examples of our work with Microsoft, Intel and others that enable us to bring new accessories to market that are designed in partnership with key technology leaders."

