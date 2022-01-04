Hammerspace Welcomes Floyd Christofferson to Senior Leadership Team

Global Data Environment Pioneer Appoints New VP of Product Marketing to Lead Thought Leadership in Creating Metadata-Driven Workflows

Hammerspace, the pioneer of the Global Data Environment, today announced the addition of Floyd Christofferson as VP of Product Marketing to lead the strategic planning and development of the tools, features, and capabilities to unleash the full potential of a Global Data Environment to optimize workflows. With Christofferson, Hammerspace rounds out a talented leadership team with a wealth of technology experience from Avere, DataDirect Networks (DDN), Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG), FusionIO, NetApp, Panzura, Quantum, Qumulo, and Veritas/Symantec, among others.

Christofferson brings more than 25 years of content creation, content management and storage expertise focused on the methods and technologies needed to use and manage massive volumes of data. Most recently, he was CEO of StrongBox Data Solutions, an autonomous data management and data archiving provider. Previously, Christofferson served as CMO at Arcitecta IP Pty Ltd, a comprehensive data management platform company, and as Director, Storage Product Marketing at SGI for its InfiniteStorage products.

"Data-intensive workflows across enterprises, governments and research facilities have been limited by the inability to leverage metadata to automate workflows and support data-driven decisions," said Christofferson. "This limitation has constrained the speed of research, innovation, and growth of data-driven businesses for decades. The Hammerspace Global Data Environment is a true game-changer."

Over the past few months, Hammerspace has expanded its leadership team to support rapidly growing business demands. The addition of Christofferson follows the recent appointments of Chris Bowen as SVP of Sales, Molly Presley as SVP of Marketing, and Jim Choumas as VP of Channel Sales.

"Up until now, global data access to distributed applications and users has proven to be a difficult challenge to solve," said David Flynn, Founder and CEO at Hammerspace. "Floyd shares our vision that global access to data is the next frontier to propel innovation in all different data-driven markets such as aerospace, autonomous vehicles, media and entertainment, oil and gas research, medical research, and electronic design automation. We are thrilled to welcome him to the Hammerspace team."

About Hammerspace

Hammerspace delivers a Global Data Environment that spans across on-prem data centers and public cloud infrastructure. With origins in Linux, NFS, open standards, flash and deep file system and data management technology leadership, Hammerspace delivers the world's first and only solution to connect global users with their data and applications on any existing data center infrastructure or public cloud services.

