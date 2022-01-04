Regence Health Plans and Strive Health Partner to Deliver Comprehensive Kidney Care Program

This value-based kidney care initiative, which includes the opening of an innovative dialysis center, addresses long-term treatment costs and improves quality of life

Strive Health, the national leader in value-based kidney care, today announced that Regence health plans are bringing Strive's comprehensive kidney care program to Medicare Advantage (MA) and commercially insured members living with advanced chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end-stage kidney disease (ESKD). This program includes a regional, state-of-the-art Strive Health Kidney Care Center that recently opened in Medford, Oregon. The center accommodates future and existing dialysis patients on all modalities, including in-center, home and peritoneal dialysis.

Strive's comprehensive kidney care program will drive quality improvements, including earlier interventions, whole-person care and hospital admission reductions, for 16,000 Regence members in Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Utah who have Stage 3 CKD through ESKD.

"People living with kidney disease require a more person-focused and holistic treatment approach," said Marion Couch, Regence's Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President of Health Care Solutions. "Strive Health's comprehensive and proactive care approach will help us deliver on our goal to make health care better, simpler and more affordable for our members and customers. We are excited to partner with Strive to create a new approach to this disease."

More than 1 in 7 U.S. adults are estimated to have kidney disease, which requires a proactive, value-based approach that promotes patient health and well-being. Changes outlined in the 21st Century Cures Act are expected to significantly increase the number of ESKD patients enrolled in MA plans, and new value-based payment models are revolutionizing care delivery for this population.

Strive's technology-enabled, high-touch clinical model addresses social determinants of health, improves care outcomes and reduces unnecessary healthcare costs by:

Closing care gaps through coordination with the member's primary care physician, nephrologist and other specialists.

Applying predictive analytics through artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technology to identify potential adverse events sooner.

Delivering direct, home-based and virtual clinical services, education and training to delay kidney disease progression.

Establishing experienced, local Kidney Heroes™ teams to better support members through whole-person care, including care coordination, disease management, wound care, medication management and acute care management.

"Kidney disease requires a fresh and comprehensive approach centered around the patient," said Chris Riopelle, CEO of Strive Health. "Regence and Strive Health will offer transformative care to address the clinical and social determinants impacting kidney disease in a way that also controls long-term healthcare costs. We are thrilled to bring our Kidney Heroes™ teams to Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Utah, where they can deliver compassionate and complete care to enhance member quality of life."

About Regence

Regence serves more than 3.3 million people through its Regence health plans in Idaho, Oregon, Utah and Washington. Each Regence health plan is a nonprofit independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. Regence is part of a family of companies dedicated to transforming health care by delivering innovative products and services that change the way consumers nationwide experience health care. For more information, please visit Regence.com.

About Strive Health

Strive Health is the nation's leader in value-based kidney care and partner of choice for innovative healthcare payors and providers. Strive's core solutions include Population Health, Strive Care Partners™ (a value-based nephrology platform) and Complete Dialysis. Using a unique combination of high-touch care teams, predictive analytics, advanced technology, seamless integration with local providers and next-generation dialysis services, Strive forms an integrated care delivery system that supports the entire patient journey from chronic kidney disease (CKD) to end-stage kidney disease (ESKD). Strive partners with commercial and Medicare Advantage payors, Medicare, health systems and physicians through flexible value-based payment arrangements, including risk-based programs. Backed by New Enterprise Associates, Alphabet's CapitalG, Redpoint, Town Hall Ventures, Echo Health Ventures and Ascension Ventures, Strive delivers compassionate kidney care the way it should be done. For more information, visit Twitter, LinkedIn or www.strivehealth.com, or email info@strivehealth.com.

