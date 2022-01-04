Tranquis Therapeutics to Present at Biotech Showcase and Participate in BIO @ JPM Partnering Conference

Tranquis Therapeutics, a clinical stage private immuno-neurology company developing innovative medicines with the potential to revolutionize the management of neurodegenerative and aging-related diseases, today announced its CEO, Sanjak Kakkar, M.D. will give a corporate presentation at the Biotech Showcase, being held January 10-19, 2022. Tranquis Therapeutics will also participate in the BIO @ JPM partnering events and the JPM Healthcare Conference being held Jan. 10-14, 2022.
Details of our presentation at Biotech Showcase are as follows:
Date: Tuesday, January 11, 2022
Time: 10:15AM
Track: Franciscan B (Ballroom Level)
About Tranquis
Tranquis Therapeutics is a breakthrough biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a portfolio of promising small molecule drugs with a unique mechanism of action, capable of reprogramming dysfunctional myeloid immune cells to revolutionize the management of a broad range of mitochondrial and immune mediated CNS and non-CNS indications and to significantly improve the lives of millions of patients. Founded on groundbreaking neuro-immunology research from the laboratory of Professor Edgar Engleman, MD, at Stanford University, Tranquis' novel therapies work by restoring normal mitochondrial biogenesis, cell homeostasis and function, effectively "switching" microglia and monocytes from a dysfunctional to a functional state by targeting master regulators of cell energy metabolism. For more information, visit www.tranquis.com.
