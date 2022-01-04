Quantum-Si Signs Lease for New Headquarters in New Haven

Quantum-Si will begin relocating to the landmark Winchester Works site in the first half of 2022

Quantum-Si Incorporated QSI ("Quantum-Si," "QSI" or the "Company"), a life sciences tools company commercializing a unique protein sequencing platform, today announced that it has entered into a lease agreement with Winchester Office LLC to develop a new headquarters at Winchester Works, a technology and life sciences building across the street from Yale's Science Hill.

The new headquarters will consist of a state-of-the-art, mixed-use space that is approximately 65,000 square-feet and will house office and core research and development space. Winchester Office LLC comprises LMXD – an affiliated company of L+M Development Partners – Twining Properties and the Goldman Sachs Urban Investment Group.

Quantum-Si will begin relocating to the new headquarters in the first half of 2022. In June 2021, Quantum-Si also had announced the lease of a new product development and operations facility in San Diego which opened in the third quarter of 2021.

"Our combined campuses in Connecticut and California will be the cornerstone of growth for both research and development and commercial operations," said John Stark, Chief Executive Officer of Quantum-Si. "Having a presence in these vibrant life sciences hubs will enable Quantum-Si to recruit high-caliber talent as we continue to scale up operations ahead of our planned platform commercial launch in 2022."

"The life sciences sector is going to play a critical role in our nation's post-pandemic recovery, and we believe that New Haven – particularly the Winchester Works campus – will help with that resurgence," said Jake Pine, Senior Director at LMXD. "Quantum-Si will make a significant impact to an already bustling life science campus bringing cutting-edge technology and critical jobs to Winchester Works."

Founded by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg in 2013, Quantum-Si is focused on revolutionizing the growing field of proteomics. The Company's suite of technologies is powered by a first-of-its-kind semiconductor chip designed to enable single molecule next-generation protein sequencing and digitize proteomic research in order to advance drug discovery and diagnostics beyond what has been possible with DNA sequencing.

Built in 2012, the approximately 130,000-square-foot Class A office building at 115 Munson Street was the first new office building constructed in New Haven in more than 20 years. Winchester Office LLC purchased the property in late 2019 and has reimagined the building with life sciences tenants in mind, overhauling the entrance and lobby and revamping the rooftop amenity space.

Winchester Works is the first stage in the Winchester Center master plan, which could eventually include the four development sites in Science Park at Yale, all part of New Haven CT's former Winchester Factory that once employed 25,000 people. Winchester Center could eventually include over 1,000 apartments, retail space and 500,000 square feet of office and lab space.

