The JBL® PartyBox Series Just Got Bigger with JBL Encore Essential

Amazing sound and immersive lightshow from compact Party Speaker
JBL adds its most compact, powerful portable to PartyBox Series with the mighty JBL PartyBox Encore Essential. The JBL Encore Essential boasts 100W of output and features the signature JBL PartyBox lightshow that syncs to music, in a smaller and portable design that is guaranteed to be the life of the party.
With its ultra-portable handle and rugged design, JBL PartyBox Encore Essential can easily be transported to wherever the party is. With up to 6 hours of battery life and its IPX4 splashproof design, music lovers won't have to worry about poolside splashes or dancing in the rain for long listening sessions.
The newly designed interface enables users to easily control the lightshow and volume at the next dance party, or access these features through the dedicated JBL PartyBox app. The dynamic lightshow delivers a cool strobe effect that syncs to any music beat. With Bluetooth, USB and AUX connectivity, partygoers have a fair share of connection choices to their favorite tunes.
"With the popularity of the JBL PartyBox speaker lineup, we are excited to introduce a smaller design option that delivers the same big, bold audio used throughout the series," said Dave Rogers, President, HARMAN Lifestyle Division. "JBL's expertise in consumer audio and professional live sound meet in the PartyBox series so we are thrilled to expand upon the portfolio with a compact design option."
JBL PartyBox Encore Essential Features:
- JBL Original Pro Sound
- 100 W Output Power
- Signature JBL PartyBox Lightshow
- 6 Hours of Playtime
- IPX4 Splashproof
- Wireless Bluetooth® Streaming V5.1
- Playback from USB and Aux-In inputs
- 1x wired Mic Inputs
- True Wireless Stereo to pair 2 speakers together for stereo sound
- Compatible with the PartyBox App
The JBL PartyBox Encore Essential will be available in March 2022 for $299.95.
ABOUT JBL
JBL creates the amazing sound that shapes life's most epic moments. From iconic events like Woodstock and concerts at Madison Square Garden, to games at Yankee Stadium and weekend road trips, JBL elevates listeners' experiences with award-winning audio that lets them make the most of every moment. With 75 years of unmatched professional credentials and industry leading innovation, JBL has expertly blended a bold vision of the future with the passion and talent of engineers and designers around the globe. JBL's Signature Professional Sound is the leading technology that powers major pop culture events, and the brand has partnered with the world's top talent across music, sports and esports.
ABOUT HARMAN
HARMAN International (harman.com), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co, LTD., designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 25 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics.
