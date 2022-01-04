EagleTree Capital Acquires Andronaco Industries, a Leading Provider of Corrosion-Resistant Flow Control Technologies

Andronaco Industries ("Andronaco"), a vertically integrated designer, manufacturer, and distributor of high-performance specialty polymer and composite-engineered, corrosion-resistant flow control products, and EagleTree Capital on behalf of its private equity fund EagleTree Partners V ("EagleTree"), announced today that EagleTree acquired Andronaco Industries. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Andronaco manufactures pipes, valves, hoses, pumps, and other flow control products for applications that require corrosion resistant properties for end customers in chemical, utilities, water and wastewater, energy, and other diversified industrial end markets. The company serves a diverse base of over 2,500 customers, primarily through its high-quality, global network of distribution partner relationships.

"We are thrilled to partner with EagleTree, a firm known for collaborating with founder-led companies to bring their businesses to the next level. Given EagleTree's experience in the specialty industrial space, we are confident its team has the knowledge and expertise to help us execute on our plans for future growth and expansion," said Ron Andronaco, President, CEO and Founder of Andronaco Industries.

Robert Fogelson, Senior Partner at EagleTree, commented, "Over the last three decades, Ron and his talented team have built Andronaco into a leading provider of specialty corrosion-resistant products and a disruptor of the industrial flow control industry. We have been impressed with their work and look forward to partnering to support the company's next phase of growth."

Nitin Singhal, Partner at EagleTree, added, "Andronaco's dependable, innovative, and high-performance proprietary products provide mission-critical flow control for its customers. We look forward to working with Ron and his team to evaluate both organic and inorganic growth opportunities, including accelerating the company's new product development and innovation pipeline and expanding sales of the company's full product portfolio into new geographies and end markets."

Andronaco's management team will remain unchanged, with Mr. Andronaco continuing to lead the company as CEO, remaining as a shareholder, and serving as a board member. Headquartered in Kentwood, Michigan, Andronaco operates nine global locations in Michigan, Texas, Louisiana, and France.

About EagleTree Capital

EagleTree Capital is a leading New York-based middle-market private equity firm that has completed over 35 private equity investments and over 75 add-on transactions over the past 20+ years. EagleTree primarily invests in North America in the following sectors: media and business services, consumer, and water and specialty industrial. For more information, visit www.eagletree.com or find EagleTree on LinkedIn.

About Andronaco Industries

Andronaco Industries is a group of global manufacturing companies specializing in innovative engineered products, specialty systems, and value-added services for the pharmaceutical, chemical, steel, wastewater and energy markets. It supports autonomous operating companies focused on meeting the demands of their customers' requirements in ultrapure and industrial fluid management. Andronaco's companies take pride in exhibiting the highest ethical, moral and legal standards in the conduct of their businesses.

