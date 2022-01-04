EagleTree Capital Acquires Andronaco Industries, a Leading Provider of Corrosion-Resistant Flow Control Technologies

Andronaco Industries ("Andronaco"), a vertically integrated designer, manufacturer, and distributor of high-performance specialty polymer and composite-engineered, corrosion-resistant flow control products, and EagleTree Capital on behalf of its private equity fund EagleTree Partners V ("EagleTree"), announced today that EagleTree acquired Andronaco Industries. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Andronaco manufactures pipes, valves, hoses, pumps, and other flow control products for applications that require corrosion resistant properties for end customers in chemical, utilities, water and wastewater, energy, and other diversified industrial end markets. The company serves a diverse base of over 2,500 customers, primarily through its high-quality, global network of distribution partner relationships.
"We are thrilled to partner with EagleTree, a firm known for collaborating with founder-led companies to bring their businesses to the next level. Given EagleTree's experience in the specialty industrial space, we are confident its team has the knowledge and expertise to help us execute on our plans for future growth and expansion," said Ron Andronaco, President, CEO and Founder of Andronaco Industries.
Robert Fogelson, Senior Partner at EagleTree, commented, "Over the last three decades, Ron and his talented team have built Andronaco into a leading provider of specialty corrosion-resistant products and a disruptor of the industrial flow control industry. We have been impressed with their work and look forward to partnering to support the company's next phase of growth."
Nitin Singhal, Partner at EagleTree, added, "Andronaco's dependable, innovative, and high-performance proprietary products provide mission-critical flow control for its customers. We look forward to working with Ron and his team to evaluate both organic and inorganic growth opportunities, including accelerating the company's new product development and innovation pipeline and expanding sales of the company's full product portfolio into new geographies and end markets."
Andronaco's management team will remain unchanged, with Mr. Andronaco continuing to lead the company as CEO, remaining as a shareholder, and serving as a board member. Headquartered in Kentwood, Michigan, Andronaco operates nine global locations in Michigan, Texas, Louisiana, and France.
About EagleTree Capital
EagleTree Capital is a leading New York-based middle-market private equity firm that has completed over 35 private equity investments and over 75 add-on transactions over the past 20+ years. EagleTree primarily invests in North America in the following sectors: media and business services, consumer, and water and specialty industrial. For more information, visit www.eagletree.com or find EagleTree on LinkedIn.
About Andronaco Industries
Andronaco Industries is a group of global manufacturing companies specializing in innovative engineered products, specialty systems, and value-added services for the pharmaceutical, chemical, steel, wastewater and energy markets. It supports autonomous operating companies focused on meeting the demands of their customers' requirements in ultrapure and industrial fluid management. Andronaco's companies take pride in exhibiting the highest ethical, moral and legal standards in the conduct of their businesses.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005379/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.