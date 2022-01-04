ArsenalBio to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Virtual Healthcare Conference

Arsenal Biosciences, Inc., a privately held programmable cell therapy company engineering advanced CAR T therapies for solid tumors, today announced that members of its senior management team are scheduled to participate in the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference being held virtually on Monday, January 10, 2022. The presentation will feature a business overview and update by Ken Drazan, MD, ArsenalBio's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Date: Monday, January 10, 2022
Presentation Time: 11:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. EST
Please find more details about the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference here.
About ArsenalBio
Arsenal Biosciences, Inc., located in South San Francisco, CA, is a privately held programmable cell therapy company discovering and developing a pipeline of next generation autologous T cell therapies to defeat cancer. Our full stack R&D engine generates multifunctional T cell medicines, enabled by precise and specific CRISPR insertion of large synthetic DNA sequences. ArsenalBio is building the industry's largest DNA library of therapeutic enhancing integrated circuits incorporating logic gating for improved tumor targeting and synthetic features enabling multiple pharmaceutical functions. With our programmable and computationally driven approach and nonviral clinical manufacturing, we aim for enhanced and broader efficacy, increased patient safety, reduced stakeholder costs and expanded market access. To learn more, visit www.arsenalbio.com and follow us on Twitter @ArsenalBio, LinkedIn and Facebook.
