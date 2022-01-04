Tachyum's Prodigy Transforms Data Centers Into Universal Computing Centers

Tachyum™ made tremendous strides in bringing the world's first universal processor to market behind a series of successes throughout 2021. The company achieved significant milestones in the development of Prodigy™ through a series of technical innovations, continued its visionary leadership with presentations at leading industry events and being the recipient of several top honors, ramped up its worldwide hiring and tripled its valuation after its latest successful funding round.

Tachyum is especially thankful for the excellent on time execution by Synopsys which was behind Tachyum's successful transition to the 5 nanometer process.

The Covid pandemic has caused delays in portions of Tachyum's supply chain. Working with suppliers and partners, Tachyum has been able to minimize the impact of Covid-related delays on product schedule. The past year saw many significant advancements in the engineering and development of Tachyum's flagship processor. Prodigy has the potential to create unrivaled computational speed and vast energy saving capabilities for hyperscale, OEM, telecommunication, private cloud and government markets. Prodigy's 10x lower processor core power consumption will dramatically cut carbon emissions associated with data center usage. Prodigy's 3x lower cost (at equivalent performance) will also translate to billions of dollars in annual savings to hyperscalers like Google, Facebook, Amazon and Alibaba.

Among the highlights in 2021 are:

Successfully transitioned to a 5-nanometer process

Unveiled an FPGA emulation prototype

Released motherboard emulation to manufacturing

Took delivery of its FPGA DDR-IO motherboard

Booted Linux on FPGA

Delivered its first software emulation systems

Began live web hosting on the Prodigy emulation platform

These advancements continue to position Tachyum to bring Prodigy to commercial markets in 2022.

As Tachyum nears the delivery date of its universal processor to market, the company has continued to ramp up hiring of highly qualified professionals to serve as CPU hardware design and verification engineers; software engineers for various system software porting, performance optimizations, software testing and test automation; and engineers for advanced AI topics.

The company also grew its executive leadership behind the hiring of Pini Herman as Senior Director of Solutions Engineering; Robert Cisar and Marwan Ajam Oghli as Business Development Managers for the EMEA region; Rob Reiner as Product Marketing Director and Miriam Madrova as Marketing Communications Manager.

Company executives also served as industry leaders at numerous trade events throughout the year, sharing their expertise and knowledge of hyperscale, HPC and AI markets and how Prodigy will revolutionize the space. Some of the high-profile events where Tachyum was featured included the Silk Road International Expo, GLOBSEC Forum 2021, HPC User Forum, International Congress ITAPA 2021, SC 2021 and ISC 2021.

Tachyum was recognized by the trade press earning its place as "One of the 10 Hottest Semiconductor Startups" by CRN, "10 Most Innovative Companies to Watch in 2021" by Business Sight Media and "10 Most Dynamic Companies to Watch in 2021" by Business Talk Magazine.

On the business side, Tachyum reached Memorandum of Understanding with several universities worldwide to collaborate on supercomputing projects, scientific research and innovations in AI and Big Data. The company also joined GAIA-X, a consortium designed to create a unified ecosystem of cloud and data services, that it will provide the underlying hardware for, and strengthened its partnership with global technology leaders as part of the I4DI Consortium. All of these moves during the year helped the company triple its valuation upon the closing of its successful Series B funding round.

"2021 proved to be a transformative year for Tachyum as we grew the company financially, added a ‘Brain Gain' of talent, cemented ourselves as leaders in the market and made tremendous strides in readying Prodigy for its commercial debut," said Dr. Radoslav Danilak, founder and CEO of Tachyum. "We continue to work around challenges affecting chip availability to everyone around the world by ensuring our engineering is perfected and that we are ahead of development so that we can release a robust processor that will enable the most powerful supercomputers in the world. As great as this past year was for Tachyum, I cannot wait for the world to see what we achieve in 2022."

Tachyum's Prodigy processor can run HPC applications, convolutional AI, explainable AI, general AI, bio AI, and spiking neural networks, plus normal data center workloads, on a single homogeneous processor platform, using existing standard programming models. Without Prodigy, hyperscale data centers must use a combination of disparate CPU, GPU and TPU hardware, for these different workloads, creating inefficiency, expense, and the complexity of separate supply and maintenance infrastructures. Using specific hardware dedicated to each type of workload (e.g. data center, AI, HPC), results in underutilization of hardware resources, and more challenging programming, support, and maintenance. Prodigy's ability to seamlessly switch among these various workloads dramatically changes the competitive landscape and the economics of data centers.

About Tachyum

Tachyum is transforming AI, HPC, public and private cloud data center markets with Prodigy, the world's first Universal Processor that delivers industry-leading performance, cost, and power efficiency for both specialty and general-purpose computing. When Prodigy processors are provisioned in a hyperscale data center, they enable all AI, HPC, and general-purpose applications to run on one hardware infrastructure, saving companies billions of dollars per year. A fully functional Prodigy emulation system is currently available to select customers and partners for early testing and software development. With data centers currently consuming over 3% of the planet's electricity, predicted to be 10% by 2025, the ultra-low power Prodigy Universal Processor is critical, if we want to continue doubling worldwide data center capacity every four years. Tachyum, Co-founded by Dr. Radoslav Danilak with its flagship product Prodigy, is marching towards tape out and chip sampling in 2022, with software emulations and an FPGA-based emulator running native Linux available to early adopters. The company is building the world's fastest 64 AI exaflops supercomputer in 2022 in the EU with Prodigy chips. Tachyum has offices in the United States and Slovakia. For more information, visit https://www.tachyum.com/.

