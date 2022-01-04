Matt Jones Joins TPG as Co-Managing Partner of Firm's U.S. & European Secondaries Business

TPG, a leading global alternative asset management firm, today announced that Matt Jones has joined the firm as Co-Managing Partner of TPG GP Solutions (TGS), the firm's U.S. and European secondaries business. In his role, Jones will oversee TPG's secondaries activity in London and will lead the business in partnership with Michael Woolhouse, an industry veteran who joined the firm in 2020 to launch TGS. Jones will be based in London.
Jones joins TPG after more than 20 years with Pantheon, where he most recently served as Co-Head of Pantheon's Global Secondaries Team and a member of Pantheon's International Investment Committee. In this role, Jones was responsible for managing Pantheon's global secondary business, overseeing business building, deal origination, and investing activities. He held the role from 2017-2021. Jones started his career at HM Treasury, the British government's economic and finance ministry. He has a BA in economics and politics from Leeds University.
"As the market continues to mature, GPs are becoming increasingly selective in who they work with and are looking for partners who provide strategic investment solutions that add value to their business," said Jones. "TPG is building a differentiated platform for GPs through a strong network, diverse capabilities, and deep sector expertise across asset classes and geographies. I have long admired the firm's entrepreneurial culture and I'm excited to join TPG to lead and grow TGS."
"We've seen a proliferation of private markets activity in the U.S. and Europe that has created a significant need for sophisticated liquidity solutions, particularly at the GP level," said Woolhouse. "We are purposefully building TGS to meet this specific and growing demand. With more than two decades of experience as a proven leader and investor, Matt will be immediately impactful to our team. Despite strong market growth and product innovation, GP-led secondary activity accounts for very little of the alternatives market today, and I look forward to working with Matt to solidify TPG as a leader in this space."
TGS sits within TPG Private Market Solutions, a global platform established by TPG in 2020 to address the opportunities being generated by an evolving private markets landscape. The platform includes two distinct but complementary businesses: TGS, which focuses on the U.S. and Europe, and NewQuest Capital Partners, a leading secondary private equity platform focused on the Asia-Pacific region that TPG acquired last year. Jones joins Woolhouse and NewQuest Managing Partner Darren Massara in leading the platform. TGS and NewQuest focus on investing in high-quality, stable private market assets through strategic secondary solutions.
"Our TPG Private Market Solutions platform is committed to delivering innovative, flexible solutions to GPs across the private markets landscape," added Massara. "It's exciting to add a leader of Matt's caliber to our growing team and I'm eager to partner with him and Michael to continue to strengthen our global platform."
About TPG
TPG is a leading global alternative asset management firm founded in San Francisco in 1992 with $109 billion of assets under management and investment and operational teams in 12 offices globally. TPG invests across five multi-product platforms: Capital, Growth, Impact, Real Estate, and Market Solutions and our unique strategy is driven by collaboration, innovation, and inclusion. Our teams combine deep product and sector experience with broad capabilities and expertise to develop differentiated insights and add value for our fund investors, portfolio companies, management teams, and communities. For more information, visit www.tpg.com or @TPG on Twitter.
