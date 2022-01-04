Light up the Listening Experience with the Newly Designed JBL® Pulse 5

Portable speaker pairs 360° immersive sound with a vibrant LED lightshow to add a dynamic new dimension to any setting

Equipped with JBL's Original Pro Sound and built-in LED lights, the popular JBL Pulse series expands its portable speaker portfolio with the JBL Pulse 5. Newly designed, the JBL Pulse 5 delivers a true 360° immersive sound experience and electrifying ambient lightshow under an upgraded sleek surface. The vibrant lights in perfect sync with music adds a new, mesmerizing dimension to any listening experience.

Compared to its Pulse series predecessors, the JBL Pulse 5 is engineered with a larger passive radiator and acoustic volume for deeper bass, as well as a woofer focused on delivering mid-low frequency sound and an added tweeter for authentic and purer sound – perfect for any gathering.

The JBL Pulse 5 delivers 12-hours of playtime on a single charge, while the IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating ensures the speaker can handle almost any environment including beach and pool time, and its sturdy rope strap makes it more portable than ever. Through the JBL PartyBoost feature, music lovers can wirelessly connect up to an infinite amount of other JBL PartyBoost-enabled speakers including other compatible JBL Pulses to create an even brighter lightshow and bolder sound. Partygoers can choose colors and effects to suit any vibe through the JBL Portable app whether music is on or off.

"The 360° immersive sound from the newly designed Pulse 5 brings music to the next level with its powerful audio for music lovers wanting to express their individuality through a customizable lightshow," said Dave Rogers, President, HARMAN Lifestyle Audio. "We're excited to add this one to the portfolio as the JBL Pulse speaker series is a customer favorite and one of JBL's best-selling products."

JBL Pulse 5 Features

JBL Original Pro Sound: Enjoy pure, bold JBL Original Pro Sound in all directions

Enjoy pure, bold JBL Original Pro Sound in all directions Vibrant 360 LED light show: Visualize music with a variety of light show themes and customizations

Visualize music with a variety of light show themes and customizations JBL portable app: Easily control your light show colors through the JBL Portable app

Easily control your light show colors through the JBL Portable app Wireless Bluetooth® streaming V5.3 : Wirelessly connect up to two smartphones or tablets to the speaker and take turns enjoying JBL Original Pro sound

: Wirelessly connect up to two smartphones or tablets to the speaker and take turns enjoying JBL Original Pro sound 12 hours of playtime : Party all day or all night. Listen on the Pulse 5 for up to 12 hours on a single charge with USB-C charging

: Party all day or all night. Listen on the Pulse 5 for up to 12 hours on a single charge with USB-C charging IP67 waterproof and dustproof : No worrying about spills, rain or even a tumble in the water

: No worrying about spills, rain or even a tumble in the water JBL PartyBoost: Pair two JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers for stereo sound or link multiple JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers to pump up the party

The JBL Pulse 5 will be available in the summer for $249.95.

