Biocept to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference on January 10

Biocept, Inc. BIOC, a leading provider of molecular diagnostic assays, products and services, announces that Michael Nall, President and CEO, will present a company overview at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference being held January 10-13, 2022. A webcast of the Biocept presentation can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the company website beginning on January 10, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern time.

"Our priority in 2022 is to continue generating clinical data in order to further support adoption of CNSide™, our proprietary cerebrospinal fluid assay for diagnosing and managing tumors that have metastasized to the central nervous system," said Mr. Nall. "CNSide addresses a high unmet clinical need as metastatic brain cancer is extremely difficult to accurately diagnose using traditional tools and approaches. Physicians are using CNSide, together with newer therapies that target specific cancer mutations, to help patients who may have limited treatment options.

"We proudly continue assisting in the fight against the pandemic with RT-PCR COVID-19 testing services, which in turn, is helping to fund our long-term oncology strategy," he added. "We are pleased to begin the New Year by sharing our company presentation with the investment community."

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc. develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic assays that provide physicians with clinically actionable information to aid in the diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of patients with cancer. In addition to its broad portfolio of blood-based liquid biopsy tests, the company has developed the CNSide™ cerebrospinal fluid assay, designed to diagnose cancer that has metastasized to the central nervous system. Biocept also is leveraging its molecular diagnostic capabilities to offer nationwide RT-PCR-based COVID-19 testing and services to support public health efforts during this unprecedented pandemic. For more information, visit www.biocept.com. Follow Biocept on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although Biocept believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, Biocept can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "could," "expect," or "believe" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. To the extent that statements in this release are not strictly historical, including without limitation statements regarding the capabilities and potential benefits of Biocept's CNSide assay and the ability of Biocept's assays to provide physicians with clinically actionable information, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the risk that Biocept's products and services may not perform as expected. These and other risks are described in greater detail under the "Risk Factors" heading of Biocept's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 15, 2021. The effects of such risks and uncertainties could cause Biocept's actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this release. Biocept does not plan to update any such forward-looking statements and expressly disclaims any duty to update the information contained in this press release except as required by law. Readers are advised to review Biocept's filings with the SEC, which can be accessed over the Internet at the SEC's website located at www.sec.gov.

