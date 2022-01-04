Lineage Logistics Announces $1.7 Billion in New Equity to Fuel Supply Chain Innovation and Growth

~New equity will strengthen the Company's balance sheet and will be invested in innovation and growth opportunities, including automation projects, new construction, and supply chain technology and clean energy initiatives~

Lineage Logistics, LLC ("Lineage" or the "Company"), the world's largest and most innovative temperature-controlled industrial REIT and logistics solutions provider, today announced it has raised $1.7 billion in equity from new and existing strategic partners. Participating investors include BentallGreenOak, CenterSquare Investment Management, Cohen & Steers, D1 Capital Partners, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP), NYSTRS, OP Trust, Oxford Properties, QuadReal Property Group, Rabobank, StepStone, and others.

"This latest round of funding is further validation of our business strategy and will be used to double down on our commitment to offering innovative, end-to-end supply chain solutions for our customers worldwide," said Greg Lehmkuhl, President and CEO of Lineage. "As we head into 2022, this new equity gives us even more confidence in our ability to drive future growth opportunities for our business, the industry, and the wider food supply chain."

The new capital will strengthen Lineage's balance sheet and will fuel Lineage's investments in industry-leading technology, including automation and proprietary software tools that help to improve supply chain efficiencies. It will also be used to fund Lineage's growth through greenfield developments, facility expansions, and investments in clean energy initiatives.

"While Lineage has already achieved significant growth since its founding in 2008, the company remains as committed as ever to its promise of preserving, protecting, and optimizing the distribution of food," said Adam Forste, Co-Executive Chairman of Lineage and Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Bay Grove, which founded and manages Lineage Logistics. "Lineage's continued growth and investments in technology and innovation would not be possible without our incredible investors. We are excited to have fresh capital from this latest funding to deploy in our business and create new solutions and capacity for our customers, particularly during this time of significant disruption in global supply chains."

The equity raise follows Lineage's latest funding round of $1.9 billion, announced in March 2021. The latest funding brings the total equity raised since January 2020 to $6 billion.

Morgan Stanley acted as financial advisors, and Latham Watkins served as legal counsel for Lineage.

About Lineage Logistics

Lineage Logistics is the world's largest temperature-controlled industrial REIT and logistics solutions provider. It has a global network of over 400 strategically located facilities totaling over 2 billion cubic feet of capacity which spans 19 countries across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Lineage's industry-leading expertise in end-to-end logistical solutions, its unrivaled real estate network, and development and deployment of innovative technology help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and most importantly, as a Visionary Partner of Feeding America, help feed the world. In recognition of the company's leading innovations and sustainability initiatives, Lineage was listed as No. 17 in the 2021 CNBC Disruptor 50 list, the No 1. Data Science company, and 23rd overall, on Fast Company's 2019 list of The World's Most Innovative Companies, in addition to being included on Fortune's Change The World list in 2020. (www.lineagelogistics.com)

About Bay Grove

Bay Grove is a principal investment firm dedicated to partnering with strong management teams to invest in and build long-term platform investments. Since 2008, Bay Grove has built Lineage Logistics through acquisitions and investments completed in partnership with entrepreneurs, customers and employees. The firm has deep experience in the warehousing and logistics industry and also seeks to make investments in other attractive sectors. Bay Grove is based in San Francisco. (www.bay-grove.com)

