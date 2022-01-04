Vacasa to Present at the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference

Vacasa VCSA, North America's leading vacation rental management platform, today announced that CEO Matt Roberts and CFO Jamie Cohen will participate in a fireside chat at the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 1:15 p.m. EST / 10:15 a.m. PST.
Both live and replay versions of the webcast can be accessed on the Vacasa Investor Website at investors.vacasa.com.
About Vacasa
Vacasa is the leading vacation rental management platform in North America, transforming the vacation rental experience by integrating purpose-built technology with expert local and national teams. Homeowners enjoy earning significant incremental income on one of their most valuable assets, delivered by the company's unmatched technology that adjusts rates in real time to maximize revenue. Guests can relax comfortably in Vacasa's 35,000+ homes across more than 400 destinations in North America, Belize and Costa Rica, knowing that 24/7 support is just a phone call away. In addition to enabling guests to search, discover and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App, Vacasa provides valuable, professionally managed inventory to top channel partners, including Airbnb, Booking.com and Vrbo.
For more information, visit vacasa.com/press.
