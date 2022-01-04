Clark Pierce Joins CrescoNet as Vice President of Sales

Trusted Leader to Bring Modern, LTE-based AMI Grid Solutions to Electric and Gas Utilities
CrescoNet, a leading worldwide provider of LTE/5G AMI networks for electric and gas utilities, announced that Clark Pierce has joined the company as Vice President of Sales. Mr. Pierce will guide relationship-based sales of CrescoNet's advanced AMI, grid modernization, and integration offerings designed to unlock new streams of utility operating savings on private and public LTE networks.
Mr. Pierce is a trusted and well-known 30-year veteran of utility sales and operations across a wide range of applications and market segments. For more than a decade, Clark served as a senior sales executive of Landis+Gyr overseeing successful engagements and deployments to investor-owned, public power, cooperative, and municipal utilities.
John Stafford, President for CrescoNet North America, commented, "As you might imagine, we are incredibly excited to attract Clark to our senior management team. Clark's invaluable, utility-specific experience and relationships will allow us to accelerate the pace of market capture. More importantly, as utilities adopt modern, private and public LTE solutions and sunset earlier generation AMR/AMI systems, Clark's leadership will ensure our utility clients receive the best-of-class operating benefits they deserve."
About CrescoNet
CrescoNet is a leading provider of highly resilient and secure, public and private LTE/5G standards-based advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), grid modernization, and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for electric, water, and gas utilities. For more information on CrescoNet visit www.cresconet.com.
