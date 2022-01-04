JBL® Introduces First Microphone and True Wireless Gaming Headset to Award-Winning JBL Quantum Range

The brand also unveils three new additions to its over-ear gaming headset lineup

New competitors can take the stage as JBL expands its award-winning gaming product portfolio with several new JBL Quantum devices. Today, JBL launches its first USB microphone, the JBL Quantum Stream. As its name suggests, the dual-condenser microphone is perfect for coordinating with teammates, bringing crystal-clear communication to the center of the action as a standalone solution. Plus, the reversible stand provides 360-degree movement, with additional options included for a variety of other mounting options. The JBL Quantum Stream is joined by the brand's first true wireless gaming headset, the JBL Quantum TWS, as well as three new over-ear headsets: the JBL Quantum 910, JBL Quantum 810 and JBL Quantum 610.

Be heard loud and clear with the JBL Quantum Stream, thanks to the 2 x 14mm dual-capsule Electret condenser with 24bit and 96kHz sampling rate. Two selectable voice pickup patterns allow users to focus the microphone's capture on just the speaker's voice or capture everyone's voice in the room if recording a podcast or on a group call. Opting for a covert mission? Tap the top button to mute, which will activate an RGB indicator light for ease of use when in the middle of a battle – or conference call. The setup couldn't be easier, with the JBL Quantum Stream's universal mounting solution and seamless voice monitoring control. Users can simply mount the stand to fit their gaming setup and control their voice volume directly on the microphone.

For gamers who prefer an in-ear, wire-free experience, the JBL Quantum TWS is here to deliver. Complete with the incredibly realistic JBL QuantumSURROUND™, listeners can experience the best spatial surround sound solution in the game, coupled with True Adaptive Noise Cancelling and Ambient Aware features to control outside noises and minimize distractions. The included USB-C dongle brings a low latency connection to players on a PC, Mac, PlayStation®, Nintendo Switch and supported mobile devices. The JBL Quantum TWS also supports two connections at the same time so players can connect to their preferred gaming device via USB-C dongle, plus a Bluetooth connection on a mobile device so they never miss a call. The lightweight design makes the JBL Quantum TWS ideal for long gaming sessions, and the IPX5 sweat resistance rating ensures durability when using on the go.

JBL has also introduced a new, top-of-the-line over-ear wireless gaming headset with the brand's proprietary head-tracking technology, the JBL QuantumSPHERE 360™, for the first time in a wireless form factor. The JBL Quantum 910 gives players next-gen audio accuracy to improve their natural instincts in-game. Hi-res certified 50mm drivers powered by the JBL QuantumSOUND™ Signature maximize the tiniest details to give an audio edge in battle. Active Noise Cancelling allows players to tune out distractions and stay fully immersed in the game, while the dual wireless solutions – lossless 2.4G wireless and Bluetooth 5.2 – provide gaming-grade connectivity with a 24-hour battery life. Play endlessly with the JBL Quantum 910's Play & Charge feature with the included USB charging cable.

"JBL continues to create smart solutions for gamers of all levels," said Ralph Santana, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at HARMAN. "As the first standalone microphone and true wireless headset in the JBL Quantum lineup, the JBL Quantum Stream and JBL Quantum TWS were created to meet the needs of gamers, streamers and podcasters, alongside our robust – and growing – range of over-ear gaming headsets. With the addition of the JBL Quantum 910, players can enjoy our exclusive head-tracking technology, now in a new wireless form factor, for the ultimate competitive advantage."

Also joining the JBL Quantum range in 2022 are the JBL Quantum 810 and JBL Quantum 610*, a honoree recipient for the prestigious CES® 2022 Innovation Awards*. Similar to the JBL Quantum 910, these models feature JBL QuantumSURROUND™ and DTS Headphone:X 2.0 for the ultimate audio immersion, along with a voice-focus flip-up microphone and a durable, lightweight construction for optimal comfort during long gaming sessions. All JBL Quantum headsets and the JBL Quantum Stream microphone are compatible with the JBL QuantumENGINE™ PC software for full customization of audio and RGB lighting effects (select models only). The JBL Quantum TWS is also compatible with the JBL Headphones app for customization while on the go.

All new additions to the JBL Quantum lineup will be available starting Spring 2022 on JBL.com and from select retailers.

Features of the JBL Quantum Stream:

2 x 14mm Electret condenser with 24bit and 96kHz sampling rate

Universal mounting solution with reversible stand allows for 360 degrees of movement, and the three stand options ensure optimal mic positioning

Two selectable voice pick-up patterns to isolate one voice or include many

Tap to mute button with RGB ring indicator light

Voice monitoring directly through headphones and control voice volume and microphone gain directly on the mic

Durable, premium metal design, featuring an aluminum stand, metal ring and iron net for a premium look and finish

JBL QuantumENGINE™ PC software compatibility for the ultimate customization of EQ, RGB colors, mic mute/unmute and more

Price: $99.95

Features of the JBL Quantum TWS:

JBL QuantumSURROUND™ for the best spatial surround solution for immersive gaming

True Adaptive Noise Cancelling with four beamforming mics and auto calibration to stay in the zone

Ambient Aware to filter in environmental noise to the player's preference

Six beamforming microphones (three on each earbud) ensure crystal-clear communication with teammates

Two-device connectivity via USB-C dongle or Bluetooth 5.2 for gamer-grade low latency connection

24-hours battery life – 8-hours with earbuds, 16 additional hours with charging case

Lightweight, durable construction with IPX5 water resistance

Multi AI support – simply push to talk with preferred smart assistants when connected to a mobile device

Compatible with the JBL QuantumENGINE™ PC software and JBL Headphones app for the ultimate audio customization

Price: $149.95

Features of the JBL Quantum 910:

JBL QuantumSPHERE 360™ with integrated head-tracking and DTS Headphone:X 2.0

Hi-res certified 50mm drivers powered by the JBL QuantumSOUND™ Signature

Active noise cancelling

Dual wireless solutions: lossless 2.4G wireless and Bluetooth 5.2

24-hour battery life, with Play & Charge functionality for all-day gaming

Voice-focus beam microphone with echo and noise suppression

Game-chat audio dial to regulate voice and game volume, developed for the most popular chat application in the world, Discord

Lightweight, durable construction with leather-wrapped, memory foam ear-cushions

JBL QuantumENGINE™ PC software compatibility for the ultimate customization of EQ, RGB colors, mic mute/unmute and more

Price: $249.95

Features of the JBL Quantum 810:

Dual surround sound with JBL QuantumSURROUND™ and DTS Headphone:X 2.0

Hi-res certified 50mm drivers powered by the JBL QuantumSOUND™ Signature

Active noise cancelling

Dual wireless solutions: lossless 2.4G wireless and Bluetooth 5.2

30-hour battery life, with Play & Charge functionality for all-day gaming

Voice-focus beam microphone with echo and noise suppression

Game-chat audio dial to regulate voice and game volume, developed for the most popular chat application in the world, Discord

Lightweight, durable construction with leather-wrapped, memory foam ear cushions

JBL QuantumENGINE™ PC software compatibility for the ultimate customization of EQ, RGB colors, mic mute/unmute and more

Price: $199.95

Features of the JBL Quantum 610:

Dual surround sound with JBL QuantumSURROUND™ and DTS Headphone:X 2.0

Lossless 2.4G wireless

40-hour battery life, with Play & Charge functionality for all-day gaming

Earcup positioned game-chat audio dial to regulate voice and game volume, developed for the most popular chat application in the world, Discord (also compatible with other chat services like Skype and TeamSpeak)

Voice-focus flip-up boom microphone with auto on/off mute feature

JBL QuantumENGINE™ PC software compatibility for the ultimate customization of EQ, RGB colors, mic mute/unmute and more

Price: $149.95

*The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products across 27 product categories.

ABOUT JBL

JBL creates the amazing sound that shapes life's most epic moments. From iconic events like Woodstock and concerts at Madison Square Garden, to games at Yankee Stadium and weekend road trips, JBL elevates listeners' experiences with award-winning audio that lets them make the most of every moment. With 75 years of unmatched professional credentials and industry leading innovation, JBL has expertly blended a bold vision of the future with the passion and talent of engineers and designers around the globe. JBL's Signature Professional Sound is the leading technology that powers major pop culture events, and the brand has partnered with the world's top talent across music, sports and esports.

ABOUT HARMAN

HARMAN International (harman.com), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co, LTD., designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 25 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics.

