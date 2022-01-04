JBL Expands on True Wireless Success with Three New Headphone Additions, Designed to Elevate the Listening Experience

Audio brand grows true wireless portfolio with perfect voice quality and True Adaptive Noise Cancelling technology

JBL expands its true wireless portfolio with three new options. The JBL LIVE headphone series adds the JBL LIVE Pro 2 and JBL LIVE Free 2 while the JBL Reflect series expands its active lifestyle line with the new JBL Reflect Aero. All three options include True Adaptive Noise Cancelling with smart ambient features, JBL's Signature Sound, improved battery life and 6 microphones for perfect voice call quality. Whether it's music, a podcast or zoom call – JBL's newest true wireless headphones deliver the highest performance from anywhere life takes you.

The LIVE Pro 2 in-ear true wireless headphones feature a ‘stick' design with 11mm dynamic drivers delivering JBL's Signature Sound. Its True Adaptive Noise Cancelling with smart ambient enables users to adjust the amount of background noises they want to let in to stay aware of surroundings or enjoy conversations without having to remove the earbuds. The hands-free support and dedicated JBL headphone app allow for easy access to preferred voice assistants. Its IPX5 waterproof and splashproof rating makes long runs in the elements worry-free, while the embedded six microphones isolate noise and wind to deliver superior call quality. With up to 40 hours of playback time, listeners can enjoy long stints at the gym, in the great outdoors, or settling in for their favorite podcast.

JBL LIVE Pro 2 Features:

JBL's Signature Sound

Up to 40 hours of playback time (10 hours in the earbud; 30 hours from charging case)

True Adaptive Noise Cancelling with smart ambient

6 microphones with noise and wind isolation technology

Dual Connect + Sync with Google Fast Pair

Hands-Free Voice Control with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

All Access Touch Control or use via the dedicated JBL headphone app

IPX 5 rating (waterproof and sweatproof)

Speed charge 15mins = 4 hours via Qi compatible charging

Price: $149.95

The JBL LIVE Free 2 headphone is a honoree recipient for the prestigious CES® 2022 Innovation Awards*. These in-ear true wireless headphones are engineered with 10mm dynamic drivers powered by JBL Signature Sound with up to 35 hours of total playback time. The IPX5 splashproof and waterproof rating are a great fit for a variety of activities in and outdoors. These headphones also offer True Adaptive Noise Cancelling with smart ambient, all-access touch control or use via the dedicated JBL app, noise- and wind-isolation technology for perfect calls, and hands-free voice control to bring effortless connection and audio.

JBL LIVE Free 2 Features:

JBL Signature Sound

Up to 35 hours of playback (7 hours in the earbud; 28 hours from charging case)

True Adaptive Noise Cancelling with smart ambient

6 microphones with noise- and wind-isolation technology

Dual Connect + Sync with Google Fast Pair

Hands-Free Voice Control with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

All-Access Touch Control or use via the dedicated JBL headphone app

IPX 5 rating (waterproof and sweatproof)

Price: $149.95

The JBL Reflect Aero is the newest addition to the JBL REFLECT Series. With 6.8mm dynamic drivers delivering JBL's Signature Sound, the JBL Reflect Aero true wireless sport earbuds are engineered to keep listeners motivated at the gym, during yoga, on the trail, or while walking around town. With its POWERFINS design, fitness enthusiasts can depend on its secure fit, while an IP68 dustproof and waterproof rating will keep them protected during the toughest workouts. Complete with 24 hours of playback time, hands-free voice controls and True Adaptive Noise Cancelling with smart ambient, these headphones also feature 6-mic technology to isolate noise and wind for crisp calls.

JBL Reflect Aero Features:

JBL Signature Sound

Up to 24 hours of playback (8 hours in the earbud; 16 hours from charging case)

6.8mm dynamic drivers

6 microphones with noise- and wind-isolation technology

True Adaptive Noise Cancelling with Smart Ambient

Adjustable ear-fin for a secure fit

Hands-Free Voice Control with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

IP68 waterproof and dustproof rating with reflective accents

Customizable all-access touch control through the JBL Headphones App

$149.95

The JBL Reflect Aero, JBL LIVE Pro 2 and JBL LIVE Free 2 headphones will be available in Spring 2022.

*The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products across 27 product categories.

ABOUT JBL

JBL creates the amazing sound that shapes life's most epic moments. From iconic events like Woodstock and concerts at Madison Square Garden, to games at Yankee Stadium and weekend road trips, JBL elevates listeners' experiences with award-winning audio that lets them make the most of every moment. With 75 years of unmatched professional credentials and industry leading innovation, JBL has expertly blended a bold vision of the future with the passion and talent of engineers and designers around the globe. JBL's Signature Professional Sound is the leading technology that powers major pop culture events, and the brand has partnered with the world's top talent across music, sports and esports.

ABOUT HARMAN

HARMAN International (harman.com), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co, LTD., designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 25 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics.

