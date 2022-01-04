Trella Health Acquires PlayMaker Health

Combination Creates the Leading Data, Analytics and Sales Enablement Platform in the Post-Acute Market

Trella Health, a leading source of healthcare growth insights and performance analytics, today announced its acquisition of PlayMaker Health. The combination allows Trella to infuse its robust, actionable market intelligence and acclaimed customer experience capabilities with PlayMaker's mobile-first customer relationship management (CRM) offering. Together the companies create the post-acute care industry's most comprehensive market intelligence, engagement, and growth platform.

"We are thrilled to increase our investment into our customers' success," shared J. Scott Tapp, President and CEO at Trella. "Now, they'll have a single platform to help them focus their strategy, empower sales and marketing, and advance their business. In addition, this acquisition adds a fantastic group of industry experts to our team, while opening the door to new adjacent end markets, including home medical equipment (HME) and infusion."

On the heels of Trella's recent growth investment from Cressey & Company and Panoramic Ventures (formerly BIP Capital), the PlayMaker acquisition represents Trella's first transformative strategic investment. Growing its product capabilities will further support healthcare providers in advancing their organizations with confidence.

"Every post-acute organization needs these critical solutions to understand their market and business today," said Rebecca Molesworth, VP Product Management at Trella. "Our new combined platform brings more than 40 integrated referral EMR partners to our current offering. And, in turn, we're eager to introduce PlayMaker's customers to our industry-leading analytics."

"The blend of these two solutions is truly a gamechanger for the industry, and I'm looking forward to seeing the impact it will have for post-acute care going forward," said Gregg Boyle, CEO of PlayMaker Health."

Brentwood Capital Advisors LLC served as the exclusive financial advisor to Trella. Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc. served as the exclusive financial advisor to PlayMaker.

About Trella Health

Trella Health provides unmatched, actionable market intelligence to DCEs, ACOs, healthcare networks, and post-acute care providers of all sizes. As one of only a few companies to be deemed both a Qualified Entity by CMS and an Innovator under its Virtual Research Data Center Program, Trella has elite access to billions of performance, referral, and competitive data points across the market and patient care settings. Its standardized insights, representing 90% of the 65+ U.S. population, help customers identify, engage, and manage critical relationships and advance their organizations with confidence.

About PlayMaker Health

Enabling unparalleled growth for clients and partners for more than a decade, PlayMaker Health is proud to be the post-acute CRM and EMR referral management system for more than 2,300 home health, hospice, HME, infusion, and long-term care agencies and organizations nationwide. With PlayMaker's mobile CRM, post-acute agencies have the answers they need to sell faster, scale smarter, and compete. Learn more at https://www.playmakerhealth.com.

