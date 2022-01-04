Trella Health Acquires PlayMaker Health

Combination Creates the Leading Data, Analytics and Sales Enablement Platform in the Post-Acute Market
Trella Health, a leading source of healthcare growth insights and performance analytics, today announced its acquisition of PlayMaker Health. The combination allows Trella to infuse its robust, actionable market intelligence and acclaimed customer experience capabilities with PlayMaker's mobile-first customer relationship management (CRM) offering. Together the companies create the post-acute care industry's most comprehensive market intelligence, engagement, and growth platform.
"We are thrilled to increase our investment into our customers' success," shared J. Scott Tapp, President and CEO at Trella. "Now, they'll have a single platform to help them focus their strategy, empower sales and marketing, and advance their business. In addition, this acquisition adds a fantastic group of industry experts to our team, while opening the door to new adjacent end markets, including home medical equipment (HME) and infusion."
On the heels of Trella's recent growth investment from Cressey & Company and Panoramic Ventures (formerly BIP Capital), the PlayMaker acquisition represents Trella's first transformative strategic investment. Growing its product capabilities will further support healthcare providers in advancing their organizations with confidence.
"Every post-acute organization needs these critical solutions to understand their market and business today," said Rebecca Molesworth, VP Product Management at Trella. "Our new combined platform brings more than 40 integrated referral EMR partners to our current offering. And, in turn, we're eager to introduce PlayMaker's customers to our industry-leading analytics."
"The blend of these two solutions is truly a gamechanger for the industry, and I'm looking forward to seeing the impact it will have for post-acute care going forward," said Gregg Boyle, CEO of PlayMaker Health."
Brentwood Capital Advisors LLC served as the exclusive financial advisor to Trella. Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc. served as the exclusive financial advisor to PlayMaker.
About Trella Health
Trella Health provides unmatched, actionable market intelligence to DCEs, ACOs, healthcare networks, and post-acute care providers of all sizes. As one of only a few companies to be deemed both a Qualified Entity by CMS and an Innovator under its Virtual Research Data Center Program, Trella has elite access to billions of performance, referral, and competitive data points across the market and patient care settings. Its standardized insights, representing 90% of the 65+ U.S. population, help customers identify, engage, and manage critical relationships and advance their organizations with confidence.
About PlayMaker Health
Enabling unparalleled growth for clients and partners for more than a decade, PlayMaker Health is proud to be the post-acute CRM and EMR referral management system for more than 2,300 home health, hospice, HME, infusion, and long-term care agencies and organizations nationwide. With PlayMaker's mobile CRM, post-acute agencies have the answers they need to sell faster, scale smarter, and compete. Learn more at https://www.playmakerhealth.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005306/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.