JBL® Turns it Way Up with the Addition of the Boombox 3

With a 3-way acoustic speaker design, JBL's newest portable just got better

From backyard barbecues and beach parties to road trips, the JBL Boombox 3 brings massive sound for any environment with its new 3-way speaker system consisting of a powerful racetrack-shaped subwoofer, two mid-range drivers and two tweeters. The newly designed portable speaker provides a deeper bass than its predecessors and has intense clarity and even more powerful sound than before. With 24 hours of playtime, JBL Original Pro Sound can fuel any party from sunup to sundown.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005248/en/

JBL "> JBL Boombox 3 JBL

Its IP67 rating for waterproof and dustproof capabilities can brace for most weather conditions. With a sturdy metal handle with an eye-catching orange silicone grip designed with comfort in mind, the speaker provides the feel of an epic party with the convenience of portability. The JBL Boombox 3 keeps devices charged at all times with its built-in power bank, and with the PartyBoost feature music lovers can enhance their experience even further by connecting it to other JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers for even bigger and bolder sound.

"The JBL Boombox 3 has unique upgrades from our previous version, with a redesigned look, new subwoofer and sound quality that is bigger than ever," said Dave Rogers, President, Lifestyle Audio Division at HARMAN. "We're excited to expand the JBL Boombox Series and provide a loud speaker with powerful bass that brings life to any party or just life on-the-go."

JBL Boombox 3 Features

JBL Original Pro Sound: Provides epic sound all day with monstrous bass

Provides epic sound all day with monstrous bass Longest Playtime: Listen all day with a built-in, rechargeable Li-ion battery that supports up to 24 hours of playtime

Listen all day with a built-in, rechargeable Li-ion battery that supports up to 24 hours of playtime Wireless Bluetooth® Streaming V5.3 : Wirelessly connect up to 2 smartphones or tablets to the speaker and take turns enjoying JBL Original Pro sound

: Wirelessly connect up to 2 smartphones or tablets to the speaker and take turns enjoying JBL Original Pro sound JBL PartyBoost: Pair with two JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers for stereo sound or link multiple JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers to pump up the party

Pair with two JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers for stereo sound or link multiple JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers to pump up the party IP67 Waterproof and Dustproof: Take the speaker to the beach or the pool without worrying about spills, rain or even a tumble in the pool

Take the speaker to the beach or the pool without worrying about spills, rain or even a tumble in the pool Built-in Power Bank: Charges smartphones and tablets via USB even while music is playing

Pricing and Availability

The JBL Boombox 3 will be available in black and squad color options on JBL.com and select retailers starting in Summer 2022 for $499.95.

Follow HARMAN online

ABOUT JBL

JBL creates the amazing sound that shapes life's most epic moments. From iconic events like Woodstock and concerts at Madison Square Garden, to games at Yankee Stadium and weekend road trips, JBL elevates listeners' experiences with award-winning audio that lets them make the most of every moment. With 75 years of unmatched professional credentials and industry leading innovation, JBL has expertly blended a bold vision of the future with the passion and talent of engineers and designers around the globe. JBL's Signature Professional Sound is the leading technology that powers major pop culture events, and the brand has partnered with the world's top talent across music, sports and esports.

ABOUT HARMAN

HARMAN International (harman.com), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co, LTD., designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 25 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005248/en/