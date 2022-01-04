OneSpan Appoints Technology Industry Leader Tom Aurelio as Chief People Officer

Former Symantec, Priceline.com, and Criteo executive joins OneSpan to help accelerate global growth by aligning people with business and customer objectives

OneSpan Inc. OSPN, a global leader in digital identity verification and e-signatures, announced today that Tom Aurelio has joined the company as Chief People Officer, reporting to Matthew Moynahan, President and Chief Executive Officer. Aurelio brings 30 years of leadership experience and accomplishments, primarily in software and cloud-based technology companies, including Symantec, Priceline.com, Criteo, and Endurance International Group.

Most recently, Aurelio was Chief Human Resources Officer at Endurance International Group, a cloud-based IT services company, where he provided strategic direction in talent management and development, organizational leadership, and culture initiatives. Prior to Endurance, Aurelio was CHRO at Criteo, a Paris-based global digital advertising company, where he rebuilt the Human Resources function to support rapid growth. Prior to that, he served as SVP, People, at Priceline.com, Co-Founder and President of SimpleCloudApps.com, and VP, Global HR Operations at Symantec. During his tenure at Symantec, the organization grew from 4,500 employees to over 21,000 employees across 220 global locations.

"The addition of an executive of Tom's caliber is consistent with our view of OneSpan's market opportunity ahead and our belief that it is the strength and depth of our talent that will drive our long-term growth and profitability," said OneSpan CEO and President, Matthew Moynahan. "Tom has helped scale some of the world's most prominent companies by enhancing and transforming their approach to talent management and leadership development, and I look forward to partnering with Tom to drive our growth agenda."

"I'm thrilled to join OneSpan at such a significant time in the company's journey," said Aurelio. "I look forward to working with Matt and the leadership team to ensure OneSpan is positioned for growth, and everyone is empowered to do their best work within a world-class culture."

Further details on OneSpan's leadership team can be found at www.onespan.com/about/leadership.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words or phrases such as "seek," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "continue," "outlook," "look forward," "goal," "may," "will," "should," "could," or "might," and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that, if they do not fully materialize or prove incorrect, could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could materially affect our business and financial results include, but are not limited to: market acceptance of our products and solutions and competitors' offerings; the potential effects of technological changes; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken to contain it; our ability to effectively manage acquisitions, divestitures, alliances, joint ventures and other portfolio actions; the execution of our transformative strategy on a global scale; the increasing frequency and sophistication of hacking attacks; claims that we have infringed the intellectual property rights of others; changes in customer requirements; price competitive bidding; changing laws, government regulations or policies; pressures on price levels; investments in new products or businesses that may not achieve expected returns; impairment of goodwill or amortizable intangible assets causing a significant charge to earnings; actions of activist stockholders; and exposure to increased economic and operational uncertainties from operating a global business, as well as those factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and other important information can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.onespan.com. We do not have any intent, and disclaim any obligation, to update the forward-looking information to reflect events that occur, circumstances that exist or changes in our expectations after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

About OneSpan

OneSpan helps protect the world from digital fraud by establishing trust in people's identities, the devices they use, and the transactions they execute. OneSpan's security solutions significantly reduce digital transaction fraud and enable regulatory compliance for more than half of the top 100 global banks and thousands of financial institutions around the world. Whether automating agreements with identity verification and e-signatures, reducing fraud using advanced analytics, or transparently securing financial transactions, OneSpan helps lower costs and accelerate customer acquisition while improving the user experience. Learn more at onespan.com.

Copyright© 2022 OneSpan North America Inc., all rights reserved. OneSpan™ is a registered or unregistered trademark of OneSpan North America Inc. or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005193/en/