TMA Systems Appoints Mark Simner as Chief Executive Officer

TMA Systems, a world-class provider of advanced Computerized Maintenance Management Systems (CMMS) and Enterprise Asset Management Solutions (EAMS), today announced it has appointed Mark Simner as Chief Executive Officer. With more than 20 years of experience growing and scaling SaaS, technology and financial service companies, Simner brings deep operational and strategic leadership skills to the company.

Mark Simner, Chief Executive Officer, TMA Systems (Photo: Business Wire)

Most recently, Simner served as Chief Operating Officer at Absorb Software where he played an integral role in the company's growth from a bootstrapped, founder-led organization into a scaled global enterprise. Prior to Absorb Software, he served as CFO at Varsity Tutors and CFO for Accertify, a subsidiary of American Express.

"TMA Systems has an exceptionally talented team that has delivered leading software products and world-class services to thousands of blue-chip organizations," said Simner. "I am both humbled and thrilled to serve TMA's customers and employees as its CEO."

In September 2021, TMA secured a $68 million majority growth investment led by Silversmith Capital Partners, a Boston-based growth equity firm. The investment marked the first time TMA Systems had raised outside capital. The partnership with Silversmith will enable TMA Systems to accelerate investments on numerous fronts, including R&D, sales and marketing, and people.

"We were fortunate to work with Mark for many years at Absorb Software and are excited to now have his leadership experience as part of the TMA Systems team," said Silversmith Operating Partner, Marc Munfa. "With a demonstrated track record of driving strategic transformations, fostering a culture of innovation, and driving both organic and inorganic growth, Mark will be instrumental in the next phase of TMA's growth."

About TMA Systems

For more than 30 years, TMA Systems has been recognized as a world-class provider of advanced Computerized Maintenance Management Systems (CMMS) and Enterprise Asset Management Solutions (EAMS). These software solutions have been developed for organizations that want to effectively manage their assets and streamline their maintenance operations. Our leading-edge solutions are a key tool for managers who recognize that maintaining their facilities' assets and providing the highest level of service are imperative in meeting the high standards demanded by their organizations. Most importantly, the information generated by these solutions provide managers with the ability to make better decisions, run operations more efficiently, and achieve the ultimate goal — improve their organizations' financial performance.

Worldwide, more than 1,500 TMA clients maintain in excess of 55,000 facilities, representing 4.5 billion square feet of space. TMA's products, along with world-class services, are key reasons TMA is the preferred solution for facility professionals throughout the world. TMA's advanced solutions meet or exceed the needs of education, healthcare, corporate, government, telecommunication, transportation, manufacturing, and retail organizations. For more information on TMA Systems, visit www.tmasystems.com.

About Silversmith Capital Partners

Founded in 2015, Silversmith Capital Partners is a Boston-based growth equity firm with $2.0 billion of capital under management. Silversmith's mission is to partner with and support the best entrepreneurs in growing, profitable technology and healthcare companies. Representative investments include ActiveCampaign, Appfire, Centauri Health Solutions, DistroKid, impact.com, Iodine Software, LifeStance Health, Panalgo, Unily, Upperline Health, Validity, and Webflow. The partners have served on the boards of numerous successful growth companies including ABILITY Network, Archer Technologies, Dealer.com, Liazon, Liberty Dialysis, MedHOK, Passport Health, SurveyMonkey, and Wrike. For more information about Silversmith, please visit www.silversmith.com.

