Evoqua Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call and Webcast

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. AQUA announced plans to hold its First Quarter earnings conference call Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET. A press release detailing the Company's First Quarter 2022 results will be issued prior to the call. The information to join the earnings conference call is below:
|
Conference telephone number:
|
|
US Participant Dial-in:
|
(800) 909-5202
|
International Participant Dial-in:
|
(785) 424-1250
|
Conference ID:
|
AQUAQ1
|
|
|
This call will be recorded.
|
|
US Replay:
|
(800) 839-3736
|
International Replay:
|
(402) 220-2978
|
Replay available:
|
Beginning 1:00 p.m. ET on February 1, 2022 until
|
|
11:59 p.m. on February 15, 2022
The live audio webcast and presentation slides for the call will be accessible via Evoqua's Investor Relations website, http://aqua.evoqua.com/. The link to the webcast replay, as well as the presentation slides, will also be posted on Evoqua's Investor Relations website.
About Evoqua Water Technologies
Evoqua Water Technologies is a leading provider of mission-critical water and wastewater treatment solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products, services, and expertise to support industrial, municipal, and recreational customers who value water. Evoqua has worked to protect water, the environment, and its employees for more than 100 years, earning a reputation for quality, safety, and reliability around the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company operates in more than 150 locations across ten countries. Serving more than 38,000 customers and 200,000 installations worldwide, our employees are united by a common purpose: Transforming Water. Enriching Life®. To learn more, visit www.evoqua.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005149/en/
