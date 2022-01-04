Highview Capital Announces Acquisition of Watterson

Partnership will support enhancing Watterson's value proposition and continued investment to scale nationwide provider of facility services

Highview Capital, LLC ("Highview") today announced its acquisition of Watterson ("the Company"), a leading national facility services company, headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

Watterson provides a full suite of services, including facilities management, environmental services, and emergency and disaster response. Over the last 20+ years, the Company has built a strong base of long-term corporate clients, which includes leading brands in retail and commercial workspaces. Through its network of over 1,000 in-house and third-party service providers, Watterson has established a reputation for industry-leading response times and nationwide best-in-class customer service.

Following the close of the acquisition, Billy Watterson, Watterson's founder, and Steve Peldiak, Watterson's President, will both retain significant minority stakes in the business. Additionally, Mr. Peldiak will continue to serve as Watterson's Chief Executive Officer.

"I founded Watterson with the goal of providing an unmatched service offering in the facility management space," said Billy Watterson, Founder of Watterson. "This deal is a reflection of our team's hard work and how far we've come as an established partner of choice to customers across the country. As we enter our next phase of growth, we are thrilled to partner with the Highview team."

"At Watterson, our vision is to anticipate and respond to our customers' needs consistently, honestly, and urgently," said Steve Peldiak, Chief Executive Officer of Watterson. "The Watterson team has unsurpassed experience in our industry, leading with our ethos of doing ‘Whatever it Takes' to support our Client's needs. Importantly, the Highview team values this commitment as much as we do and recognizes that it truly differentiates us. We are excited to join forces with a firm whose partnership will enable us to create an even stronger value proposition for our customers."

"We are extremely impressed with the Watterson management team and their vision to further grow and scale," said Steve Russell, Senior Portfolio Manager of Highview Capital. "Watterson has demonstrated continued growth due to its best-in-class service and response times, resulting in national recognition from blue chip customers. With extensive experience in the facilities management sector, our team at Highview is well-positioned to support Watterson in its next chapter. We look forward to partnering with the leadership team to invest in the business for the future, including scaling customer relationships, growing national end market and service coverage, and executing on strategic acquisitions."

About Watterson

Watterson provides facility management, environmental and emergency and disaster response services to a national base of blue-chip customers. Watterson is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois, and serves blue chip customers across the country. For more information, visit www.wattersonefm.com

About Highview Capital, LLC

Highview Capital, LLC is an opportunistic private equity investment vehicle headquartered in Los Angeles, CA providing transformational equity. Highview leverages its creative vision and expertise to partner with management teams of leading middle-market businesses undergoing periods of transformation. For more information, visit www.highviewcapital.com.

