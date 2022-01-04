Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2020 & 2021-2026 by Polymer Ingredients, Surfactant, Preservatives, Skin Care, Hair Care, Makeup, Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market: Analysis By Type (Polymer Ingredients, Surfactant, Preservatives, Others), Application By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Cosmetic Chemicals market was valued at USD 19.38 Billion in the year 2020

Cosmetic chemicals are a mixture of synthetically produced chemical substances and are the most common ingredients used in personal care and cosmetic products. Colorants, surfactants, rheology control agents, emulsifiers, emollients, and preservatives are all common ingredients in cosmetic products.

The market growth is being aided by rising consumer awareness of beauty and skin care products, as well as rising demand for products containing active ingredients. In the future, the market is also expected to benefit from rising customer demand for natural components, which will create chances for technical innovation.

Based on Type, Polymer Ingredients holds the largest share as the addition of polymers to personal care and cosmetic chemicals has improved the water resistance and other long-term features of a number of products. Polymer ingredients are found in skin care, sun care, hair fixative and film former, color cosmetics, and hygiene, among other goods.

Based on Application, Skin Care holds the largest share as application of Cosmetic Chemicals. The retail industry's rising penetration, particularly in developing countries like China and India, is driving this segment. The market expansion can also be ascribed to an increase in demand for anti-aging products among the middle-aged population. Furthermore, increased consumer awareness and evolving beauty trends boost growth.

Asia-Pacific Cosmetic Chemicals Market is expected to increase with the highest pace. Applications like skin care help in increasing the demand for Cosmetic Chemicals in Asia-Pacific. While in countries like India and China, purchasing power of people growing rapidly which is also helping in the overall demand of cosmetic chemicals.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analyzed in the report include Eastman Chemicals Company, Givaudan, Dow Chemicals, BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd, Lonza Group AG, FMC Corporation, Ashland Inc., Evonik Industries, and AkzoNobel.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report scope & Methodology

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Cosmetic Chemicals Market: Product Overview

4. Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2026

4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Cosmetic Chemicals Market

4.3 Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market

5. Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market Segmentation, By Type (Value)

5.1 Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market: Segment Analysis

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Cosmetic Chemicals Market: By Type (2020 & 2026)

5.3 By Polymer Ingredients- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.4 By Surfactant- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.5 By Preservatives- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.6 By Others- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6. Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market Segmentation, By Application (Value)

6.1 Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market: Segment Analysis

6.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market: By Application (2020 & 2026)

6.3 By Skin Care- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.4 By Hair Care- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.5 By Makeup- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.6 By Others- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7. Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market: By Region (2020 & 2026)

8. North America Cosmetic Chemicals Market: An Analysis (2021-2026)

8.1 North America Cosmetic Chemicals Market by value: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.2 North America Cosmetic Chemicals Market: Prominent Companies

8.3 Market Segmentation By Type (Polymer Ingredients, Surfactants, Preservatives, Others)

8.4 Market Segmentation By Application (Skin Care, Hair Care, Makeup, Others)

8.5 North America Cosmetic Chemicals Market: Country Analysis

8.6 Market Opportunity Chart of North America Cosmetic Chemicals Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2026)

8.7 Competitive Scenario of North America Cosmetic Chemicals Market- By Country (2020 & 2026)

8.8 United States Cosmetic Chemicals Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.9 United States Cosmetic Chemicals Market Segmentation By Type, By Application (2016-2026)

8.10 Canada Cosmetic Chemicals Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.11 Canada Cosmetic Chemicals Market Segmentation By Type, By Application (2016-2026)

9. Europe Cosmetic Chemicals Market: An Analysis (2021-2026)

10. Asia Pacific Cosmetic Chemicals Market: An Analysis (2021-2026)

11. Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market Dynamics

11.1 Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market Drivers

11.2 Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market Restraints

11.3 Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market Trends

12. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

12.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market - By Type (Year 2026)

12.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market - By Application (Year 2026)

12.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market - By Region (Year 2026)

13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Share of global leading companies

13.2 SWOT Analysis- Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market

13.3 Porter Five Force Analysis- Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market

14. Global Pest Control Market: Merger & Acquisitions

15. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

Eastman Chemical Company

Dow Chemical Company

FMC Corporation

BASF SE

Givaudan

Clariant International Limited

Lonza Group AG

Ashland Inc.

Evonik Industries

AkzoNobel

